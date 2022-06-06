Jesse Watters: Biden is a powerless president

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jesse Watters roasted President Joe Biden over his approval rating, voicing serious concerns about his leadership "on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

JESSE WATTERS: The Biden White House is also reportedly terrified of the Jimmy Carter comparison and knows how a presidency consumed by crises can turn into a one-term deal, but he doesn't seem that worried about it, the Carter thing. The president just took a four-day weekend (four straight days) Friday, Saturday, Sunday, today, relaxing on the beach in Delaware.

Does this seem like someone who can fix things? The only thing Joe Biden can fix himself is a sandwich, but Biden is also seething that the White House staff won't let him do anything. Does that sound like the leader of the free world to you? This is a powerless president who is complaining that his handlers won't let him outside more. As if that's going to turn things around anyway. Maybe it's better for us that Joe is missing in action as the president.

We can't do any worse than we already are. Somehow the Democratic Party went from Barack Obama and, "Yes, we can" to Joe Biden and, "No, I can't." The left keeps running cover for Biden, but he's running out of places to hide. They've shifted from "Biden is doing a great job" to "everything sucks, but there's nothing the president can do about it." America has problems and we need solutions, but Joe Biden clearly not the guy for that.