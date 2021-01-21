Biden WH imposes 100-day 'pause' on deportations of illegal immigrants

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your day ...

Biden administration imposes 100-day 'pause' on deportations of illegal immigrants

The Biden administration on Wednesday issued a 100-day "pause" on deportations of illegal immigrants -- a dramatic move that caps a slew of immigration-related moves on President Biden’s first day in office.

Acting Department Homeland Security Secretary David Pekoske signed a memorandum to review immigration enforcement policies. Part of that includes a 100-day pause, beginning Friday, of "certain noncitizens ordered deported."

"The pause will allow DHS to ensure that its resources are dedicated to responding to the most pressing challenges that the United States faces, including immediate operational challenges at the southwest border in the midst of the most serious global public health crisis in a century," DHS said in a statement.

Biden had promised to implement a 100-day moratorium during the 2020 campaign, and the order from DHS fulfills that promise. It would apply to any noncitizen with a final order of removal with very limited exceptions.

The move, which means many illegal immigrants with criminal convictions and charges will not be deported in that timeframe, caps a slew of immigration moves by the new president, reversing many of the policies of former President Trump. CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON OUR TOP STORY.

Portland rioters damage ICE building; police declare 'unlawful assembly

'Police declared an unlawful assembly Wednesday night in Portland, Ore., after about 150 rioters caused damage to a federal immigration facility in the city, according to the authorities.

The unrest near the ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) building was declared after rioters started throwing rocks and eggs, and vandalizing the building, located in the city's south waterfront neighborhood, Portland police Sgt. Kevin Allen said in a 10 p.m. update.

Earlier in the day, Antifa rioters voiced dissatisfaction with President Joe Biden and clashed with city police.

"We have observed property damage to the building," the Portland Police Bureau wrote on Twitter later. "Anyone who is involved in criminal behavior including: vandalism and graffitting is subject to arrest or citation."

Allen said individuals were seen carrying pepper ball guns, electronic control weapons (similar to stun guns) -- shields and rocks. He added that federal law enforcement used "crowd-control munitions." CLICK HERE FOR MORE.

Trump hints at political comeback as he departs White House

With a possible eye toward a potential comeback in four years, outgoing President Trump told supporters that "we will be back in some form."

Trump, speaking Wednesday morning at a farewell rally at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland before boarding Air Force One for the last time as president on a flight home to Florida, told a crowd of family, friends, aides and supporters that "I will always fight for you" and that "we will see you soon.

"Sixteen hours earlier, in his final video as president that was chock-full of his populist themes, Trump emphasized that, "I want you to know that the movement we started is only just beginning" and he added that "the best is yet to come."Trump refused to concede his election defeat at the hands of incoming President Joe Biden, and on Wednesday he became the first president to skip the inauguration of his successor in a century and a half.

Trump has repeatedly vowed to play an influential role in the party going forward, threatening to back primary challenges to Republicans up for reelection in 2022 who didn’t support his unsuccessful push to upend his election defeat to Biden. Trump was also flirting with a 2024 presidential run to try and win back the White House. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.

- Pelosi says Trump could be 'accessory to murder' in connection with Capitol riot

- Georgia voters enraged after Democrats promise of '$2,000 checks' becomes $1,400- Biden to new administration staffers: Be nice to others or 'I will fire you on the spot'

- Tucker Carlson: Joe Biden declares war on 'White supremacy.' What does he mean by that?

- $730M Powerball jackpot won in Maryland

- Bernie Sanders’ mittens trend on Inauguration Day, Twitter reacts: ‘We want to keep warm’

- Departing US FCC chair warns of threats to telecoms from China

- NY Gov. Cuomo proposes highest tax rates in US without $15B in federal aid- BlackRock to add bitcoin as eligible investment to two funds

- Twitter locks China's US embassy account for Xinjiang-related tweet

- Mercedes unveils electric compact SUV in bid to outdo Tesla

- How to grow your wealth 'exponentially' and prepare for retirement

Sean Hannity disputed President Joe Biden’s inaugural address on Fox News' "Hannity" on Wednesday night, saying the new president’s words belied his calls for unity."Joe predictably meandered his way through what is a unremarkable, totally forgettable, even pre-rehearsed set of remarks," Hannity said. "The main theme of the speech – unity – after four years of outright lying, conspiracy theories, witch hunts, one hoax after another, vitriol, non-stop hysteria, two impeachments – including one that is unconstitutionally ongoing – Biden’s hollow calls for unity are both laughable and completely disingenuous."

