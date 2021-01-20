Melania Trump’s Mar-a-Lago outfit criticized online after couple exited Air Force One

Melania and Donald Trump debarked from their final ride with Air Force One at Palm Beach International Airport minutes before his presidential term ended Wednesday.

However, it was the former first lady’s outfit that caught the attention of fashion-obsessed social media users.

Instead of the all-black ensemble Melania wore when she boarded her flight from Washington, D.C, which Vanity Fair said included a Chanel jacket, Dolce & Gabbana dress, Louboutin shoes and a Hermès Birkin bag, she stepped off the aircraft in a colorfully-patterned Gucci dress that retails for $3,700.

FORMER FIRST LADY MICHELLE OBAMA'S OUTFIT EARNS PRAISE ON TWITTER AS 'BEST LOOK OF THE INAUGURATION

While some supporters commended Melania’s commitment to making a fashion statement, some Twitter users balked at the price tags of what she wore pre- and post-flight.

Others just weren’t a fan of the hexagon print silk dress she had on while she and Trump left for their residence at the historic Mar-a-Lago Club.

"The 70s wants its curtains back," one Twitter user quipped at Melania’s fashion choice.

KAMALA HARRIS, HILLARY CLINTON, MICHELLE OBAMA WEAR PURPLE AT BIDEN INAUGURATION

Another Twitter user poked fun at the dress having orange hexagons.

"Did Melania get a job representing the Florida Orange Growers Assn?" they wrote.

BERNIE SANDERS’ MITTENS TREND ON INAUGURATION DAY, TWITTER REACTS: ‘WE WANT TO KEEP WARM’

A harsher online critic went on to say "money does not always mean class and style" and that the former first couple "will not be missed."

Meanwhile, multiple Twitter users joked that they associated the former model’s loose-fitting dress and sunglasses combo with that of a Floridian divorcée.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Some even shared that they thought Melania’s outfit change symbolized her true feelings about leaving the White House.

Melania and Trump broke from tradition and did not attend the inauguration of Joe Biden, who is now the 46th president of the United States.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

By the time the couple touched down in Palm Beach, Florida, the weather was around 74 degrees Fahrenheit. That temperature is 30 degrees higher than what was reported for Washington, D.C. Wednesday morning.