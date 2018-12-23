Bad behavior among the hallmarks of 2018

As 2018 draws to a close, some may look back upon the year as one in which examples of rudeness and other bad behavior abounded.

Many may recall an incident on March 31, in which Caren Z. Turner, a former adviser to Hillary Clinton, made national headlines when she was captured on video, arguing with police officers in New Jersey after the cops pulled over a vehicle in which Turner’s daughter had been riding.

“You may shut the f--- up!” Turner said to an officer at one point, in the video that went viral in April.

The police officers from Tenafly, N.J., later drew praise for remaining calm during the confrontation.

Turner later apologized and resigned from her position with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, where she had been the agency’s chief ethics officer.

But 2018 saw other examples of bad behavior.

Trump administration officials tormented in public

In June, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders and some family members went to Lexington, Va., for what she likely assumed would be a quiet evening at a small restaurant called the Red Hen.

But the restaurant’s owner requested that Sanders leave because she worked for the Trump administration. She also said the restaurant was looking to uphold "certain standards" by refusing to serve a member of the Trump administration.

Sanders’ father, former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, later told Fox News’ Trish Regan that the owner followed Sarah’s group after they left and continued berating them.

It was one of several incidents in which Trump administration officials were heckled or otherwise bothered while trying to dine at a restaurant.

Also in June, Homeland Security Secretary Kristjen Nielsen was accosted by Democratic Socialist protesters at a restaurant in Washington, in a confrontation that was captured on video.

“Kirstjen Nielsen, you’re a villain! Lock her up!” one protester says in the video.

In October, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was heckled while he dined at a Louisville, Ky., restaurant along with his wife, Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao.

But McConnell wrote afterward in the Courier-Journal that the protesters had neither intimidated him nor ruined his meal.

"I enjoyed my meal in Louisville on Friday night, and I will continue to eat with my friends and family at my favorite Kentucky restaurants," McConnell wrote. "I appreciate those who spoke up against the shameful behavior. We hope other customers weren’t too inconvenienced by the extremist left-wing tantrums."

Texas congressman resigns over sexual misconduct allegations

U.S. Rep. Blake Farenthold resigned from Congress in April, following multiple allegations of sexual harassment, misconduct and inappropriate behavior.

Farenthold had been sued by his former aide, Lauren Greene, in 2014, over allegations including a hostile work environment, gender discrimination and retaliation. Among other things, Greene claimed Farenthold asked her for a threesome. She sued him and was paid $84,000 from a public fund on behalf of Farenthold for a sexual harassment claim.

Farenthold pledged to repay the $84,000 in taxpayer money spent to settle the claim.

Meanwhile, his former communications director, Michael Rekola, described in detail the congressman’s alleged abusive behavior toward staff members, which ranged from making sexually graphic jokes to verbally abusing aides.

Other staffers accused Farenthold of routinely commenting on the size of women’s breasts and making jokes about being on “redhead patrol” because he was attracted to women with red hair.

Before Farenthold resigned, he drew some ridicule after a photo posted on social media appeared to show him at a party, wearing blue ducky pajamas.

