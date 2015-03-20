Expand / Collapse search
Last Update December 1, 2015

Authorities arrest Ohio woman in husband's 2009 death, claim she slipped antifreeze into drink

By | Associated Press

CINCINNATI – Authorities have arrested an Ohio woman in the 2009 poisoning death of her husband and say they believe she did it by slipping antifreeze into a drink.

The Ashtabula (ash-tuh-BYOO'-luh) County Sheriff's Office in northeastern Ohio arrested 53-year-old Teresa Kotomski (cot-AHM'-skee) on a murder charge Friday morning at a home in Conneaut (CON'-ee-ot) where she was living with family.

A message left at the home seeking comment was not returned Friday. It's unclear whether Kotomski has an attorney.

Investigators declined to discuss a possible motive or say what led them to Kotomski.

Her husband of five years, 65-year-old Raymond Kotomski, died at a hospital three days after he was found unconscious in his Pierpont home on Aug. 13, 2009. He had three grown children with his former wife of 36 years.

