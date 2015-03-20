Authorities arrest Ohio woman in husband's 2009 death, claim she slipped antifreeze into drink

Authorities have arrested an Ohio woman in the 2009 poisoning death of her husband and say they believe she did it by slipping antifreeze into a drink.

The Ashtabula (ash-tuh-BYOO'-luh) County Sheriff's Office in northeastern Ohio arrested 53-year-old Teresa Kotomski (cot-AHM'-skee) on a murder charge Friday morning at a home in Conneaut (CON'-ee-ot) where she was living with family.

A message left at the home seeking comment was not returned Friday. It's unclear whether Kotomski has an attorney.

Investigators declined to discuss a possible motive or say what led them to Kotomski.

Her husband of five years, 65-year-old Raymond Kotomski, died at a hospital three days after he was found unconscious in his Pierpont home on Aug. 13, 2009. He had three grown children with his former wife of 36 years.