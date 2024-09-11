Aurora PD arrests 10 members of Tren de Aragua in connection with apartment building takeovers: statement

Police and local officials in Aurora, Colorado released a joint statement on Wednesday announcing the arrest of 10 members of transnational gang Tren de Aragua.



Aurora has been in the spotlight recently after surveillance video from an apartment building overtaken by armed men went viral online.



The statement was released by Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman and Council Member and Public Safety Chair Danielle Jurinsky with the "full endorsement" of the city manager and Aurora Police Department.



SUSPECTED TREN DE ARAGUA GANG MEMBERS IN AURORA, COLORADO, RELEASED ON $1,000 BOND

"For some time, well before concerns about TdA in Colorado generated national attention, APD had been arresting people for various criminal activities who had suspected, but not necessarily confirmed, TdA connections. To date, APD has now linked 10 people to TdA and has arrested eight of those people," read the statement.



"Two of the eight individuals who were taken into custody were involved in a July shooting at one of the specific properties in the city that have experienced issues with TdA activity. In line with these arrests, we can also now confirm that criminal activity, including TdA issues, had significantly affected those properties."

The 10 Tren de Aragua arrests are linked to "committing acts of violence against members of the migrant community," according to the Aurora Police Department. Tren de Aragua is a transnational prison gang based in Venezuela; many of its members in the United States are illegal aliens.



Of the 10 arrested, charges include child abuse, attempted first-degree murder, illegal discharge of a firearm, and more. All 10 are listed as "documented member of TdA."



One of the arrest warrants dates back to November 2023 in connection with an assault at the Whispering Pines apartments in Aurora.



ICE CONFIRMS AURORA, COLORADO GANG MEMBERS ARE IN THE UNITED STATES ILLEGALLY, RELEASED BY BIDEN ADMIN



The joint statement from Aurora officials also took aim at many misleading social media claims which made the rounds on X as well as certain media organizations.



"As for the perception and reality of public safety in Aurora, please understand that issues experienced at a select few properties do not apply to the city as a whole or large portions of it. TdA has not ‘taken over’ the city. The overstated claims fueled by social media and through select news organizations are simply not true."

A joint task force has been brought together to address the Tren de Aragua gang activity in the region, especially after arrests in nearby Arapahoe County and Denver. The task force includes Aurora PD and "other local, state, and federal partners."

The statement concludes, "we will continue to embrace our identity as the most diverse city in Colorado and remain steadfast in our commitment to arrest bad actors."

Governor Jared Polis signed HB19-1124 in 2019 making Colorado a sanctuary state, meaning it does not enforce immigration law or cooperate with Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers.



After Democrat Gov. Polis came under fire for calling the apartment takeovers caught on camera in Aurora "imagination," his office responded to Fox News Digital's request for comment on the 10 Tren de Aragua arrests.



"Aurora is a great, vibrant city of more than 400,000 hardworking Coloradans and a wonderful place to live, work, and raise a family and the Governor hopes that there has not been reputational damage from previous, cynical statements made by certain city officials," said a spokesperson for Governor Polis.



CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP



"Colorado is a zero-tolerance state for illegal activity. The Governor and his public safety team have been in close contact with the mayor and the City of Aurora for weeks on this matter, and are active participants in the task force."