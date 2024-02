Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

The Texas man named as a person of interest in connection with the disappearance of Audrii Cunningham babysat the 11-year-old girl, according to local reports.

The Texas Department of Public Safety (TDPS) Southeast Region on Saturday named Don Steven McDougal, 42, as a person of interest in the girl's disappearance, and Polk County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested him on Friday on unrelated charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Video footage obtained by FOX 26 shows McDougal in Livingston on Feb. 16 prior to his arrest.

Audrii's mother, Cassie Matthews, told FOX 26 Houston that she believed McDougal was friends with Audrii's father and would babysit the 11-year-old girl while he was staying at her father's home.

Audrii has been missing since the morning of Feb. 15, when she was last seen at her residence in the 100 block of Lakeside Drive, in Polk County, Texas.

LAW ENFORCEMENT SEARCHING FOR MEN WHO WENT MISSING OFF GULF OF MEXICO

The 11-year-old girl "should have caught the school bus at her neighborhood bus stop; however, school officials reported to the Sheriff’s Office that the school bus did not pick Audrii up, nor did she report to school," Polk County authorities said in a press release.

A statewide Amber Alert was issued on Feb. 17.

FLORIDA WOMAN DISAPPEARS IN MADRID AFTER SUSPICIOUS TEXT, BLACKED-OUT SURVEILLANCE CAMERAS

While McDougal has not been charged in Audrii's disappearance, investigators believe there may be foul play, according to FOX 26.

KENTUCKY GIRL FOR WHOM AMBER ALERT WAS ISSUED IS FOUND, FATHER ARRESTED

The 42-year-old has an extensive criminal history dating back to the early 2000s. His charges range from enticement of a child in Brazoria County in 2008 to assault of a family member and evading arrest in Liberty County, among dozens of other crimes.

OHIO WOMAN CHARGED WITH KIDNAPPING, CHILD ENDANGERMENT AFTER DISAPPEARING WITH 5-YEAR-OLD FOSTER SON

Authorities are still looking for McDougal's dark blue 2003 Chevrolet Suburban, which they believe was involved in Audrii's disappearance.

CALIFORNIA TEEN VANISHES DURING LAYOVER AT DENVER INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT ON WAY HOME FROM MENTAL HEALTH CENTER

The Polk County Sheriff's Office said a backpack likely belonging to Audrii was located near the Lake Livingston Dam on Feb. 16.

"This investigation remains active and ongoing. If you have any information related to the disappe[arance] of 11-year-old Audrii Cunningham, contact the Polk County Sheriff’s Office," TDPS Southeast said in a Feb. 17 Facebook post.

Polk County officials described Audrii as a White female with blonde hair and blue eyes, weighing 75 lbs. and standing approximately 4 ft., 1 in. tall. She was last seen wearing black pants, a black hoodie with white letter and black high-tip shoes with a bright red "Hello Kitty" backpack.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Authorities are offering a $7,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in Audrii's disappearance.