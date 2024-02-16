Florida woman disappears in Madrid after suspicious text, blacked-out surveillance cameras

"Awareness matters," says Whitney Sich, the Florida mom behind A Voice for the Voiceless, which advocates for dozens of missing persons cases around the country and in Canada. "It could happen to you, so please share."
Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business.
She is a native of Massachusetts and is based in Orlando, Florida.
Story tips and ideas can be sent to sarah.rumpf@fox.com and on X: @s_rumpfwhitten.
Fox News' "Antisemitism Exposed" newsletter brings you stories on the rising anti-Jewish prejudice across the U.S. and the world.