Florida woman disappears in Madrid after suspicious text, blacked-out surveillance cameras

A Florida woman, who took haven in Madrid, Spain amid her tumultuous divorce, has disappeared under mysterious circumstance, authorities said.

In December, 40-year-old Ana Maria Knezevic moved into a Madrid, Spain apartment for a brief escape during her contentious divorce with her Serbian husband.

At the beginning of February, authorities said that Knezevic mysteriously disappeared from her apartment rental in Spain.

Shortly after her sudden vanishing act, authorities said that a man, his identity obscured by a motorcycle helmet, was captured on grainy footage disabling the security cameras at Knezevic's apartment.

The motorcyclist allegedly used spray-painted over the lenses.

The very next day, a series of suspicious text messages were sent from Knezevic's cell phone to two of her closest friends.

The messages were sent in both English and Spanish, her friend Sanna Rameau told the Associated Press.

The messages claimed that Kenzevic was pulled into a whirlwind romance and had decided to run away with her new boyfriend.

"I met someone wonderful!! He has a summer house 2H (hours) from Madrid," the messages read. "We are going there now and I will spend a few days there. Signal is spotty. I’ll call you when I get back."

That was followed a minute later by a second text: "Yesterday after therapy I needed a walk, and he approached me on the street! Amazing connection. Like I never had."

Rameau claimed that her 40-year-old friend would never run away with a man she had just met.

"She wouldn’t do this ... it is very unsafe and crazy behavior. She wouldn’t do that. She wouldn’t do that," Rameau said.

Rameau said that the texts were not written unemotional and flat - not like their friend's typical texting style.

"It just didn’t make sense," Rameau said.

Knezevic and her husband, David, had been married for 13 years before the unhappy couple decided to split.

The couple owns a Fort Lauderdale, Florida business named EOX Technology Solutions Inc.

Records showed that they also owned a home and two other Fort Lauderdale properties, one which is currently under foreclosure.

Ana’s brother, Juan Henao, called the divorce "nasty" in an interview with a Fort Lauderdale detective.

"There is a substantial amount of money on the line to be split up between the two and David is not happy about it," Henao said.

David Knezevic's current whereabouts are unknown.

Rameau said Knezevich never mentioned fearing her husband or that he was abusive.

"She never said to me that she felt in danger," said Rameau.

Police in Madrid and Fort Lauderdale were notified of Kenzevic's disappearance and have launched investigations.

Spain’s Missing Persons Association has posted Knezevic's photograph around the nation's capital, but has not received any responses, spokesperson Joaquin Amills said.

The U.S. State Department and Madrid police did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.