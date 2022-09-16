Expand / Collapse search
Georgia
Published

Atlanta puppies stolen from animal shelter, employees say three dogs were taken

Georgia police are investigating the break-in and theft of the puppies

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
Three puppies were stolen from an Atlanta-area animal shelter on early Friday morning.

The incident happened at PAWS Atlanta at around 3 a.m. when employees monitoring security camera footage saw an individual walking around the shelter, followed by a breaking glass sound, according to FOX 5.

Employees went to the shelter and found a smashed window to the back door along with a rock. They also saw crates that were left open.

Three dogs were are now missing from the animal shelter, including two puppies and a toy yorkie. The two puppies names are Violet and Emilia.

The incident happened at PAWS Atlanta at around 3 a.m. when employees monitoring security camera footage saw an individual walking around the shelter, followed by a breaking glass sound, according to FOX 5. (FOX 5)

Employees at the animal shelter said that the individual likely took dogs that were valuable.

Shelter Manager Laura McKelvey said that she "never" would have thought something like this would happen.

"I've been here 15 years and this is something I never thought it would happen," McKelvey said.

Violet and Emilia

Violet and Emilia (PAWS Atlanta)

The yorkie that was taken in the incident was about to be adopted, according to McKelvey.

DeKalb County police are investigating the incident.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.