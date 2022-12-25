Expand / Collapse search
Georgia
Atlanta police seek suspect in fatal Christmas Eve shooting

Atlanta police released images of a suspect wanted for questioning with regards to a fatal shooting on Christmas Eve

Greg Wehner
Atlanta, Georgia, police are looking for a suspect in a fatal shooting that took place on Christmas Eve in the northeast portion of the city.

Police responded to reports that a person was shot on 111 Boulevard in Northeast Atlanta at about 11:15 p.m. on Dec. 24.

The Atlanta Police Department is looking for a suspect in the fatal shooting of a man on Christmas Eve.

The Atlanta Police Department is looking for a suspect in the fatal shooting of a man on Christmas Eve. (Atlanta Police Department)

When officers arrived, they found a man who appeared to be suffering from a gunshot wound.

Emergency Medical Crews responded to the scene and aided the man until he died of his injuries.

Homicide detectives began their investigation, which led to the acquisition of surveillance photos of a possible suspect.

Atlanta Police are looking for a suspect in the fatal shooting of a man on Christmas Eve.

Atlanta Police are looking for a suspect in the fatal shooting of a man on Christmas Eve. (Atlanta Police Department)

The man being sought is Black and was wearing a light gray hoodie and white jeans.

Police encourage anyone with information about the case to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit the website at www.StopCrimeAtl.org to submit an anonymous tip.

The department is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the suspect.

The investigation is ongoing.

