Atlanta police search for driver in road rage incident caught on video: 'I'll shoot you'

The suspect is seen allegedly grabbing the driver by the throat and threatening his life

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
Atlanta police are on the look for a man who allegedly attacked a driver during a road rage incident April 1.

A motorist is being sought by Atlanta police after he was seen on video attacking another driver last month during a road rage incident, authorities said this week. 

Video footage of the April 1 incident released by the Atlanta Police Department shows a man getting out of a sedan stopped in the middle of a road on the Buford Highway connector and Interstate 85.

ATLANTA SHOOTING SUSPECT CAPTURED IN COBB COUNTY 

In the dashcam video, the man rushes to a truck behind his vehicle and opens the door and yells at the driver. The driver is heard yelling at the motorist to "get back in that car."

Atlanta road rage

A motorist allegedly attacked a another driver during an April 1 road rage incident in Atlanta, police said Tuesday.  (Atlanta Police Department)

The suspect appears to grab the driver by the throat. 

"I'll shoot you in your mother------ face," the suspect is heard saying before threatening to choke him as well.  

Another man gets out of the sedan, but doesn't appear to be involved in the alleged assault. No one appeared to be injured.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to Crime Stoppers Atlanta tipline at 404-577-8477.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.