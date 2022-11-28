Atlanta police arrest suspect accused of making terroristic threats toward LGBTQ nightclub

Police say they have apprehended a man accused of wielding a pepper-spray gun in a "threatening social media post" directed at an Atlanta LGBTQ nightclub.

The arrest of suspect Chase Staubs comes less than a week after a gunman allegedly killed five people in a mass shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs.

The Atlanta Police Department said the investigation began last Wednesday when officers met with staff of The Heretic Atlanta "who stated they observed threatening remarks made towards their establishment on social media."

The next day, police say they responded to another business, identified by Fox5 Atlanta as a bar near other LGBTQ-friendly establishments, in "reference to terroristic threats."

Through interviews, officers "made contact with employees and patrons who stated a person identified as Chase Staubs entered the premises and was asked to leave once identified," according to Atlanta Police.

"The person appeared to be the same individual involved in making bias terroristic threats towards [the LGBTQ nightclub]," police said.

Staubs later was tracked down at his home and was taken into custody without incident. He is now facing charges of terroristic threats and acts and disorderly conduct, jail records show.

"Officers recovered the weapon Staubs appeared to be holding in his threatening social media post," police also said, noting that the "weapon appeared to be a pepper-spray gun."