Atlanta man robbed, killed in 'targeted' attack by group who then stole his dog: police

A reward is available in Georgia for information on the suspects accused of robbing and killing a man before stealing his dog in southwest Atlanta on Monday night.

Samuel "JR" Harris, 44, was walking his dog "Tequilla" at around 8 p.m. Monday near Mitchell Street SW and Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard SW when he was approached by a group of individuals and robbed, the Atlanta Police Department announced Tuesday.

During the robbery, Harris was shot and killed. Atlanta police believe he was targeted.

The suspects also stole Tequilla, who has not yet been recovered.

GEORGIA AUTHORITIES CAPTURE ESCAPEE WHO BROKE INTO HOUSE, CAR: ‘FOOT CHASE WAS ON'

Harris' family spoke with FOX 5 Atlanta on Wednesday to share that their priorities are finding out who killed him and getting his beloved dog back.

Mary Boykins, Harris' mother, told FOX 5 she learned of her son's death when a police officer knocked on her door the next morning.

"I couldn’t believe it," she said. "I think I’m still in shock a little bit, like I’m going to wake up and it’s a dream."

FLORIDA MAN RACKS UP OVER $31K IN CHARGES ON COMPANY CARD TO PURCHASE SCRATCH-OFF LOTTERY TICKETS

The family handed out fliers in the neighborhood near the crime scene and to encourage anyone who may have seen something to speak up.

"All I hear is that laugh, that laugh is definitely going to be missed," Lea Harris, JR’s wife of 15 years, told the outlet. "We really are here asking anybody who can tell us anything."

Liz Robinson, his sister, added that the family would be grateful to get Tequilla back.

"It would be so grateful even if you just dropped her off in a cage in front of the police station," Robinson said. "We would be so grateful to have a piece of him still with us."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Atlanta police are asking the public for any relevant information related to this case.

Crime Stoppers Atlanta announced a $2,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in Harris' murder and the family announced an additional $5,000 on Wednesday.

Tips can be made directly to Atlanta police's Homicide Unit at 404-546-4235 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, online at StopCrimeATL.org, or by texting CSA and the tip to 274637.