©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Army, sheriff's office blamed for missing warning signs of Maine mass shooter Robert Card: report

Independent commission's final report on Lewiston, Maine, shootings released Tuesday

Pilar Arias By Pilar Arias Fox News
Published
Maine officials 'breathe sigh of relief' after Robert Card is found dead: 'The threat is over' Video

Maine officials 'breathe sigh of relief' after Robert Card is found dead: 'The threat is over'

Maine authorities provide an update on the search for Maine mass shooting suspect Robert Card on ‘Hannity.’

The Army Reserve and Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) share blame for not noticing problematic behavior from Maine mass shooter Robert Card. That is the conclusion of the final report by an independent commission to investigate the facts of the tragedy in Lewiston obtained by Fox News on Tuesday. 

The independent commission, which held more than a dozen public meetings, heard from scores of witnesses and reviewed thousands of pages of evidence, cited shortcomings by police for failing to take the gunman’s weapons and by the Army Reserve for failing to provide proper care for 40-year-old Card.

The commission, created by Gov. Janet Mills, a Democrat, announced its conclusions at Lewiston City Hall, less than 3 miles from the two sites where the shootings took place on Oct. 25, 2023. Eighteen people were killed and 13 others were wounded.

"The commission unanimously found that there were several opportunities that, if taken, might have changed the course of these tragic events," independent commission chair Dan Wathen said at a press conference. 

Independent commission on Robert Card

Members of the independent commission investigating the law enforcement response to the mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine, listen as Nicole Herling, below left, sister of shooter Robert Card, testifies Thursday, May 16, 2024, in Augusta, Maine. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

"The leaders of his Army Reserve unit failed to exercise their authority over him and to undertake necessary steps to reduce the threat he posed to the public," Wathen continued. "Card's commanding officer knew of his auditory hallucinations and increasingly aggressive behavior. Collection of guns. Ominous comments about his intentions. Despite their knowledge, they ignored the strong recommendation of Card's mental health providers to stay engaged with his care and take steps to remove weapons from his home."

The commission also believes that in September 2023, SCSO had "had sufficient probable cause to take Card into protective custody under Maine’s yellow flag law and to initiate a petition to confiscate any firearms he possessed or over which he had control."

Robert Card with NY state police

In this image taken from New York State Police body camera video that was obtained by WMTW-TV 8 in Portland, Maine, New York State Police interview Army reservist Robert Card, the man responsible for Maine's deadliest mass shooting, at Camp Smith, in Cortlandt, N.Y., on July 16, 2023. (WMTW-TV 8/New York State Police via AP, File)

The commission's report recommends the Maine State Police conduct a full, after-action review by an independent entity with policing expertise that could make professional recommendations about policy, protocol and other policing improvements.  

Card was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound near a dumpster at a recycling plant in Libson Falls, Maine, where he once worked, on Oct. 27.

Lewiston, Maine shooting scene file

Police respond to an active shooter situation in Lewiston, Maine, on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

Maine’s legislature passed new gun laws for the state, which has a tradition of hunting and firearms ownership, after the shootings. A three-day waiting period for gun purchases went into effect this month.

Ben Gideon, a lawyer for survivors and relatives of those who died, described the shooting as a dangerous intersection of gun ownership and mental illness.

Lewiston, Maine shooting victims memorial

Rain-soaked memorials for those who died in a mass shooting sit along the roadside by Schemengees Bar & Grille, on Oct. 30, 2023, in Lewiston, Maine. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)

Lewiston, Maine shooting victims' families hug

Lindsay Marlow, facing camera, hugs Courtney Majoros, on Oct. 28, 2023, at a vigil in Lisbon Falls, Maine, for the victims of recent mass shootings. Majoros' brother, Max Hathaway, was one of the people killed in separate shootings in nearby Lewiston. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

"At the end of the day, what happened here was a pairing of someone who was known to be paranoid, delusional and suffering from a diagnosed psychosis with someone who owned numerous weapons of warfare, including six semiautomatic assault weapons," he told reporters.

SCSO did not immediately respond to a Fox News Digital request for comment. 

