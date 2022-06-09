Arizona man charged in shooting death of ballet dancer wife who 'startled' him pleads not guilty to murder

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Arizona man accused of fatally shooting his wife, a professional ballet dancer, when she "startled" him in the middle of the night has pleaded not guilty to charges related to her death, records show.

Christopher Hoopes pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree murder and unlawful discharge of a weapon, Maricopa County court records from Tuesday show. His listed attorney, David Dow, did not respond to Fox News Digital's multiple requests for comment on Wednesday.

Earlier this month, a Maricopa County grand jury indicted Hoopes, 36, on both charges in connection with the May 20 shooting death of his wife, Colleen Hoopes, the county attorney’s office announced Friday.

Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell described the 25-year-old victim as "an extremely talented dancer, beloved by her community."

"Her life was cut short," Mitchell said in the Friday press release, "and this office will seek justice for her and her family, who are devastated by her death."

Tempe Police have said they received a call around 3:45 a.m. on May 20 "for reports of the shooting."

Hoopes is accused of shooting his wife two times using a 9mm handgun, local affiliate FOX 10 Phoenix reported, citing investigators. He allegedly called police four minutes later.

He was ordered held on a $750,000 secured bond, FOX 10 reported. A Maricopa County spokesperson confirmed Hoopes posted bond and was released on May 22, 2022.

Colleen Hoopes was a dancer with Ballet Arizona before her unexpected death. Colleen and Christopher Hoopes were married in July 2020, according to a Facebook page that appeared to belong to the victim.

In a statement posted on its Facebook page after the news of Hoopes’ death, Ballet Arizona called the woman "an integral part of the Ballet Arizona family" who would "be missed deeply."

"Her kindness and talent always shone through whether she was serving as a dancer, teacher, or friend," the statement reads. "She was passionate and dedicated to her artform and a bright light to us all. Our hearts go out to her loved ones."

