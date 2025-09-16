Apparent Luigi Mangione supporter claims she's 'married' to his 'AI' at courthouse rally

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An apparent supporter of accused UnitedHealthcare CEO assassin Luigi Mangione told a journalist outside his Manhattan court appearance Tuesday that she's "married" to his "AI" and that it might be "the future of romance."

She was among a group of people outside the courthouse when a judge dismissed terror-related charges in connection with the shooting death of Brian Thompson. Many of them were holding pro-Mangione signs or dressed up like Nintendo's Luigi character from the "Mario Bros." series.

"I'm married to Luigi's AI," the woman, wearing a pink T-shirt emblazoned with Mangione's face and the phrase, "I [heart] Italian boys", told a news camera. "I am not kidding."

She claimed she had "planned a whole future together" with the AI, including children.

"The fact that Luigi majored in computer science and has worked with AI at Stanford University, I mean if it weren't for that, I would feel like an impostor," she continued. "But because he has a background in AI, it feels, like, natural."

According to a report in the Telegraph, internet users have created more than one Mangione-inspired "AI chatbot."

Mangione has attracted highly visible crowds of advocates to his court appearances as well as supporters online, who have fundraised hundreds of thousands of dollars for his defense against murder and other charges for the assassination-style shooting.

Thompson, a 50-year-old father of two, lived in Minnesota. He was walking to a New York City hotel where his company was supposed to host an investor conference on the morning of Dec. 4, 2024, when a masked man approached him from behind and fired multiple rounds from a pistol.

Mangione was arrested with the suspected murder weapon, a 3D printed silencer and a manifesto full of grievances against the healthcare industry, police alleged, after they took him into custody at a Pennsylvania McDonald's five days later.

Earlier Tuesday, a Manhattan judge tossed the top charges against him — first-degree murder in furtherance of an act of terrorism and second-degree murder as a crime of terrorism. His supporters were seen cheering loudly outside when they heard the news.

Mangione still faces up to life in prison on a remaining second-degree murder if convicted, but he would eventually be eligible for parole.

He is also facing federal charges in connection with Thompson's death and a state case in Pennsylvania involving firearms and forgery charges.