Antifa members clash with White nationalists over COVID vaccine mandate outside NYC's Gracie Mansion

Antifa protesters and a White nationalist group appeared to clash at an anti-vaccine mandate protest held outside of Gracie Mansion in New York City on Saturday night.

Far-right activist Nick Fuentes organized the protest against vaccine mandates outside of Gracie Mansion on Saturday night, where Antifa groups also showed up to confront his group, the "Groyper Army."

The Anti-Defamation League considers the "Groyper Army" as a white supremacist group.

"Like the alt right and other white supremacists, Groypers believe they are working to defend against demographic and cultural changes that are destroying the "true America"—a white, Christian nation," the ADL's website states.

The event comes amid a wave of anti-vaccine mandate protests in New York City and around the country.

United Against Racism and Racism NYC posted a "Call to Action!" on Friday night, urging supporters to confront the white nationalists who planned to show up this weekend.

"Saturday, 11/13, 4pm, 86th/East End Ave. Nick Fuentes and all white nationalists out of NYC!! Defend the BLM memorial vigil! Come with a buddy," the group tweeted.

One independent journalist on Twitter recorded the two sides confronting each other during the protest, as one person called the anti-vaccine mandate protesters "Nazi scum."

America First protesters were also seen shouting "f*ck Antifa" during the protest as well.

"Stop acting tough, bro," one person can be heard shouting to an America First protester at the event.

Additional video from the protest show police officers forming a barricade between the two sides as well.

An America First spokesperson told Fox News that the group held the protest to voice their opposition to vaccine mandates.

A representative for Antifa did not respond to Fox News.

It was at least the second time in as many weeks that the COVID vaccine mandate has drawn protesters to Grace Mansion, home of the city's mayor.

Protesters gathered outside the home on October 28 to protest the mayor's vaccine mandate, which required first responders to receive at least one dose of the vaccine by October 29 or go on leave without pay.

"We worked through this pandemic," an FDNY officer in his 50s, who requested anonymity due to department policy, told Fox News at the time. "Many of us got sick at that time. There was no vaccination, we put our families at risk, we put ourselves at risk.

New York City firefighters also protested against the city's vaccine mandate for workers on Oct. 28 outside of Gracie Mansion.

On Oct. 25, a protest by New York City municipal employees shut down the Brooklyn Bridge.

The city's famed Times Square was swarmed by thousands of protesters opposing the COVID-19 vaccine mandate in September.

Similar anti-vaccine mandate demonstrations have broken out in other major U.S. cities implementing policies like that of New York City.

Hundreds of protesters showed up in downtown Los Angeles just last week.

The New York City Police Department did not respond to a request for comment from Fox News about Saturday's protests.