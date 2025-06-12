Expand / Collapse search
Anti-ICE rioters fight with NYPD, set police cars on fire

Eight vehicles were torched in a police parking lot in a suspected arson attack following anti-ICE protests

Michael Dorgan By Michael Dorgan , Bryan Llenas Fox News
Several NYPD were torched in Brooklyn overnight following clashes between police and anti-Ice protesters (Credit: LLN NYC)

Several police vehicles were set on fire inside an NYPD parking lot overnight Wednesday, hours after anti-ICE protesters clashed with police in New York City.

Eight vehicles were torched in Bushwick, Brooklyn, in a suspected arson at around 1:25 a.m. Thursday morning, police said

The vehicles, including six marked and two unmarked vehicles, caught fire in the lot at DeKalb Avenue and Central Avenue, about two blocks from the 83rd Precinct, police said.

COAST-TO-COAST ANTI-ICE CHAOS CAUGHT ON CAMERA

Several were also vandalized with shattered windows. Responding officers detected a strong smell of gasoline, per WABC.

"It's very unsettling, no one wants to be living on a street that has arson happening on it, but yeah, it's unnerving for sure," a resident told the outlet. 

The NYPD told Fox News that the FDNY extinguished the flames and that there were no injuries. Investigators are reviewing surveillance videos and there have been no arrests.

The incident came just hours after about 100 anti-ICE protesters gathered in Lower Manhattan at Foley Square, near a large government building that houses federal immigration offices and the city's main immigration court. They shouted profanities and chanted: "How do you spell racism: I-C-E" and "Deportation no more, ICE get out of our state."

PROTESTERS THROW ROCKS, JUMP ON MOVING ICE VEHICLE AFTER OMAHA WORKPLACE RAID 

About 10 people were arrested when scuffles broke out with police and demonstrators refused to get off the road. 

Wednesday’s protest followed a larger anti-ICE demonstration on Tuesday involving about 2,500 people who were protesting Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids across the country in Lower Manhattan. 

Following that demonstration, more than 80 people were arrested after bottles were hurled at police and protesters breached metal barriers, per Fox 5.

NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch told Fox 5 NY that about 2,500 people were involved and a smaller group turned violent.

"There was a smaller group of a few hundred where we did have to make arrests. Some of them were looking for trouble," Tisch said. "My sense is that the vast majority of the 2,500 people that were there, were there to protest peacefully."

