Anti-Defamation League retires glossary of extremist groups after backlash for including Charlie Kirk's TPUSA

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) removed its entire "Glossary of Extremism and Hate" on Tuesday after receiving backlash, including from Elon Musk and Republican lawmakers, for listing Turning Point USA (TPUSA) as an extremist group.

The outrage comes nearly three weeks after TPUSA co-founder Charlie Kirk was assassinated at Utah Valley University while speaking with a crowd on campus.

TPUSA's backgrounder page on the ADL website falls under the "Center of Extremism" tag and describes the conservative group as having ties to "a range of right-wing extremists and has generated support from anti-Muslim bigots, alt-lite activists and some corners of the white supremacist alt-right."

The ADL also listed dozens of controversial statements tied to TPUSA members or event speakers dating as far back as 2015, and wrote that Kirk used the movement to promote "Christian nationalism."

In response to the listing, Tesla CEO Elon Musk wrote on X on Sunday that the "ADL hates Christians," which makes it a "hate group."

He continued in a separate post, "Using such false and defamatory labels about people and organizations encourages murder."

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., chimed in on Monday with criticism of the ADL, writing, "'America First' is not hate speech. Turning Point USA is not a hate group." She also tagged the ADL's account on X.

When announcing the decision to retire its "Glossary of Extremism and Hate" – effectively immediately – the ADL said, they are always "looking for how we can and should do things better."

The glossary had more than 1,000 entries and had been built up over multiple years at the time it was removed. The ADL said a number of entries were "outdated" but did not share which ones those were.

"This will allow ADL to explore new strategies and creative approaches to deliver our data and present our research more effectively. It will keep us focused on ensuring we do what we do best: fighting antisemitism and hate in the most impactful ways possible," the group wrote on X, in part.

The glossary included groups like the Nation of Islam, the Proud Boys, the Oath Keepers, and others. It also included TPUSA and the "America First" movement, while leaving out controversial groups like Antifa and Black Lives Matter.

"Being included in this database does not mean that individuals or groups are engaging in illegal or violent conduct, but rather that in ADL’s judgment the views as exemplified by the statements made in support of those views can be considered extreme," the glossary's homepage states.

Fox News Digital reached out to the ADL for comment, but did not hear back by time of publication.