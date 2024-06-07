Anniversary of the Battle of Brandy Station: History of the significant single-day Civil War battle

The anniversary of the Battle of Brandy Station is June 9. On that day in 1863, during the Civil War, battle ensued for more just over half a day.

Today, the American Battlefield Trust has preserved more than 2,000 acres of the battlefield where the Battle of Brandy Station, also called the Battle of Fleetwood Hill, took place.

Read on to learn more about the history of this significant Civil War battle.

The Battle of Brandy Station had an enormous impact on the Gettysburg Campaign, the main Confederate army's invasion of Pennsylvania under Robert E. Lee.

The Battle of Brandy Station happened about a month after the Battle of Chancellorsville, which lasted from April 30 to May 6. That battle in Spotsylvania County, Virginia, was a Confederate victory, even though the Confederates were far outnumbered.

The Battle of Brandy Station ended with the Union's withdrawal.

The Union used the experience to find success later in the Civil War.

This battle happened about a month before the Battle of Gettysburg, which many consider the turning point of the Civil War.

The Battle of Gettysburg concluded in a victory for the Union.

About 19,000 mounted soldiers clashed during the battle, according to the National Park Service.

This particular event was the largest one-day cavalry battle in the history of the United States, according to NPS.

The Confederate cavalry was led by Gen. J.E.B. Stuart, while the Union cavalry was under the command of Gen. Alfred Pleasonton.

The Battle of Brandy Station began and ended on the same day, June 9, 1863.

The Civil War battle lasted 14 hours, and fighting occurred near the town of Brandy Station, Virginia.

The battle was the first fight of the Gettysburg Campaign.

The winner of the Battle of Brandy Station is inconclusive, according to the American Battlefield Trust. There were an estimated 1,299 causalities, – of those, 866 were fighting for the Union and 422 were with the Confederacy.

While the tactical victory went to the Confederates, this particular battle fueled the Union with momentum and strength for the rest of the war.