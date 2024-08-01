Americans freed in historic prisoner swap with Russia arrive back on US soil and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

LAND OF THE FREE – Americans freed in historic prisoner swap with Russia arrive back on US soil. Continue reading …

'BEYOND THRILLED' – Evan Gershkovich’s WSJ colleagues, loved ones who worked to get him home celebrate release. Continue reading …

'COME TOGETHER' – Top Dem on Trump shooting task force denies past impeachment manager role could politicize probe. Continue reading …

BAD DEAL – Loved ones of 9/11 victims react to terror defendant plea deal: 'Lifetime of pain and suffering'. Continue reading …

CA$H DASH – Harris fundraising surge more than doubles Trump's haul last month. Continue reading …

POLITICS

MYSTERY MOVE – Potential Harris VP pick raises attention by abruptly canceling events ahead of announcement. Continue reading …

‘STOP ACCOMMODATING IRAN’ – Republicans lambaste Biden for Israel weapons delays. Continue reading …

SLAP ON THE WRIST – Rubio says Biden's Venezuela policy feeds Maduro strongman image. Continue reading …

BORDER BACK-AND-FORTH – Harris, Trump campaigns trade barbs over hot-button issue. Continue reading …

MEDIA

‘REGULAR JOES’ – Katie Couric makes big admission on Dems losing working class votes. Continue reading …

'TRAGIC' – Amid Olympics gender controversy, Americans weigh whether biological males should compete against women. Continue reading …

SHUT DOWN – JD Vance ‘destroys’ reporter asking about Trump’s race comments. Continue reading …

'VERY SERIOUS CONCERNS' – BBC Chair turns down request for formal investigation into antisemitism at the company. Continue reading …

OPINION

ARNON MISHKIN – Harris rapidly consolidates Democrats' support, and here's what that means for November. Continue reading …

CHARLIE SPIES – Can Biden really just hand over millions in campaign cash to Kamala? Continue reading …

PRIME TIME

LAURA INGRAHAM - Freedom is the 'furthest thing' from Democrats' minds. Continue reading …

JESSE WATTERS – Kamala Harris is 'fake,' she's not a leader. Continue reading …

SEAN HANNITY – Kamala Harris 'owes you some answers' if her positions have changed on these issues. Continue reading …

GREG GUTFELD – This is yet another symptom of a historic recruiting crisis. See video …

IN OTHER NEWS

BORDER CRISIS – Data shows how Biden-Harris stack up against Trump on immigration. Continue reading …

DISC JOCKEY – Meet the American who launched the Frisbee, Fred Morrison, World War II combat pilot and POW. Continue reading …

NEWS QUIZ – Which ex-teammate feuded with Simone Biles? What's Jeff Bridges' new identity? Continue reading …

'BLACK EYE' – Boxing trailblazer rips Olympics for allowing boxer with male traits to fight woman. Continue reading …

OLYMPICS AT THE ZOO – Animals in Memphis are caught displaying their gymnastic abilities. See video …

WATCH

SEN. ERIC SCHMITT – Kamala Harris is trying to 'recast herself'. See video …

LEON PANETTA – This is all a form of blackmail by Russia. See video …

FOX WEATHER

What’s the weather looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

THE LAST WORD

"While Kamala's media allies are busy covering up her radical record of Defund the Police, open borders, inflationary spending, she's crafting this exciting, new narrative that's just as phony as her entire persona: Democrats are the party of freedom."

– LAURA INGRAHAM

