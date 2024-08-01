Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash

LAURA INGRAHAM: Freedom is the 'furthest thing' from Democrats' minds

Kamala Harris' media allies are 'busy covering up her radical record,' Laura says

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
close
Laura: Kamala Harris doesn't mention these freedoms Video

Laura: Kamala Harris doesn't mention these freedoms

Fox News host Laura Ingraham shreds the vice president's liberal ideology ahead of the 2024 election on 'The Ingraham Angle.'

Fox News host Laura Ingraham calls out Vice President Kamala Harris’ definition of freedom on "The Ingraham Angle." 

LAURA INGRAHAM: While Kamala's media allies are busy covering up her radical record of Defund the Police, open borders, inflationary spending, she's crafting this exciting, new narrative that's just as phony as her entire persona: Democrats are the party of freedom.  

... 

WSJ REPORTER EVAN GERSHKOVICH ASKED FOR PUTIN INTERVIEW UPON RELEASE FROM RUSSIAN PRISON 

Don't be fooled for a second. Her definition of freedom is just another Orwellian distortion. 

... 

Now notice the freedoms she does not mention. The freedom to choose where you want to send your child to school — they'll never give you that freedom. Or the freedom to drive the vehicle of your choice — they're taking that away. The freedom to practice your faith without harassment. "Yeah, you're all a bunch of bigoted Christians."

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

The Democrats really expect us to forget that they're the party that forced the country into lockdown, and the states that kept us locked down for years — that forced masks, mandates, vaccines onto us. Kamala Harris and her entire party care about one thing: They want to control every aspect of your life that's not connected to abortion — or maybe porn, maybe gambling. Freedom: That's the furthest thing from their mind. 

This article was written by Fox News staff.