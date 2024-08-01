LAURA INGRAHAM: Freedom is the 'furthest thing' from Democrats' minds

Fox News host Laura Ingraham calls out Vice President Kamala Harris’ definition of freedom on " The Ingraham Angle ."

LAURA INGRAHAM: While Kamala's media allies are busy covering up her radical record of Defund the Police, open borders, inflationary spending, she's crafting this exciting, new narrative that's just as phony as her entire persona: Democrats are the party of freedom.

Don't be fooled for a second. Her definition of freedom is just another Orwellian distortion.

Now notice the freedoms she does not mention. The freedom to choose where you want to send your child to school — they'll never give you that freedom. Or the freedom to drive the vehicle of your choice — they're taking that away. The freedom to practice your faith without harassment. "Yeah, you're all a bunch of bigoted Christians."

