American chess grandmaster Daniel Naroditsky dead at 29

Naroditsky was considered one of the most influential voices in modern chess after building a major following on YouTube and Twitch

Michael Dorgan
Published
Daniel Naroditsky, a chess prodigy turned grandmaster who helped bring the centuries-old game into the digital age through livestreams and online lessons, has died at 29.

Naroditsky was considered one of the most influential voices in modern chess after building a major following on YouTube and Twitch, where thousands watched his educational videos. 

He won the Under-12 world championship before becoming a grandmaster at 18 — the game’s highest title short of world champion.

Daniel Naroditsky focuses on a chessboard during a tournament before his death at 29.

Grandmaster Daniel Naroditsky competes in a tournament game in this undated photo released by Charlotte Chess Center. The California-born prodigy, who became a grandmaster at 18 and later a top U.S. chess streamer, died Monday at 29. (Kelly Cantrelli/Charlotte Chess Center via AP)

CHESS PRODIGY, 10, MAKES HISTORY AFTER DEFEATING 60-YEAR-OLD GRANDMASTER

Naroditsky, the son of Jewish immigrants from Ukraine and Azerbaijan, published his first strategy book, "Mastering Positional Chess," at 14, becoming one of the youngest chess authors ever. He was born and raised in San Mateo County, California.

The Charlotte Chess Center in North Carolina, where Naroditsky trained and worked as a coach, called him "a talented chess player, educator, and beloved member of the chess community." 

"Let us remember Daniel for his passion and love for the game of chess, and for the joy and inspiration he brought to us all every day," his family said in a statement shared by the center. The cause of death was not immediately known.

A young Daniel Naroditsky smiles behind a chessboard; the chess grandmaster has died at 29.

Daniel Naroditsky, pictured here as a child chess prodigy, went on to become a grandmaster and leading online ambassador for the game. The Charlotte Chess Center announced his death Monday at age 29. (Getty Images)

8-YEAR-OLD BOY MAKES HISTORY BECOMING YOUNGEST TO DEFEAT GRANDMASTER IN CHESS

Naroditsky’s top scalp in world chess was in 2021 when he defeated Fabiano Caruana, as World No. 2 and the reigning U.S. Champion.

He consistently ranked in the top 200 worldwide for traditional chess and excelled at a fast-paced style called blitz chess, maintaining a top 25 ranking throughout his adult career. Most recently, Naroditsky, known to many as Danya, won the U.S. National Blitz Championship in August.

Naroditsky is credited with introducing the professional chess world and a new generation of online fans discovering the game for the first time through thousands of livestreams and tutorials.

Daniel Naroditsky livestreams chess games at his computer; the American grandmaster has died at 29.

This undated photo released by Charlotte Chess Center shows grandmaster Daniel Naroditsky playing chess at the computer. The center announced Monday that Naroditsky, one of the most influential American voices in chess, has died at age 29. (Kelly Cantrelli/Charlotte Chess Center via AP)

Fellow grandmasters credited Naroditsky with introducing the sport to a wider audience by livestreaming many of his matches and sharing live commentary on others. Thousands of people regularly tuned in on YouTube and the interactive streaming platform Twitch to watch Naroditsky play.

"He loved streaming, and he loved trying to be educational. The chess world is very grateful," Hikaru Nakamura, an American grandmaster, said on a livestream Monday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

