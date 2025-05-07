America needs to 'reform, not retreat' in global assistance programs, says foreign policy org

EXCLUSIVE — Today, the U.S. is confronting increasing threats from adversaries that endanger its national security. The U.S. Global Leadership Coalition (USGLC) has released a blueprint aimed at guiding the U.S. towards international assistance programs that help maintain American dominance on the world stage.

"So, we were really interested in writing a blueprint for how America can win in the world in light of the fact that our competitors, you know, China, Russia, Iran, North Korea, are out there playing to win. They are aligned against her interests," USGLC President Liz Schrayer told Fox News Digital.

In its "Blueprint for America to Win in the World," USGLC outlines 10 recommendations for the Trump administration and Congress to implement "to ensure U.S. international assistance delivers for the American people." The blueprint emphasizes reforming U.S. international assistance programs, not cutting them.

"These resources that deliver exactly what President Trump has said he wants to do in terms of peace through strength, which is to outcompete our rivals in China, put America at the front line of delivering for the American people. So, at the end of the day, this is reform, not retreat," Schrayer said.

Schrayer explained that the blueprint aligns with Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s vision to use international assistance in ways that make the U.S. "stronger, safer and more prosperous." She also said that President Donald Trump’s "Peace through Strength" aims are "right on target" for the current global landscape.

USGLC’s 10 recommendations include unleashing the private sector, promoting "burden sharing" with allies, aligning U.S. international assistance with strategic interests, targeting drivers of instability and more. The organization said in its blueprint that it that it aims to equip America with tools to play both offense and defense.

"Targeted, accountable international investments are essential to defend a stable, America-First world order. We are not talking about bureaucratic giveaways without oversight... An engaged America means safer communities at home and abroad," former Sen. Norman Coleman, who serves as co-chair of USGLC.

Schrayer told Fox News Digital that she has started taking these ideas to Capitol Hill and is meeting with lawmakers at the height of "budget season," making the blueprint timely.

While Schrayer is still gathering responses to the blueprint, she said one idea in particular has gotten wide support. USGLC is calling for the creation of an American brand or logo to let those receiving foreign assistance know where it’s coming from and who paid for it. She said that America’s enemies, like China, are not afraid to take credit for the assistance they provide and it’s time for the U.S. to do the same.

"We should have one American flag with a tagline that says, ‘From the American people.’ Too often when you go out, it's a little bit confusing that it's from the American people because sometimes you can go to a site and you can see a lot of logos of what we're doing. So I think there's a lot of consensus around that one in particular," Schrayer said.

USGLC said that it has gotten support for the blueprint from military leaders and national security experts.

"You’ve heard over and over again that nature abhors a vacuum; if we are not engaged, someone else will be. There are lots of countries that have lots more nefarious goals when they go out and engage," former NATO Commander General Philip Breedlove said in a statement.