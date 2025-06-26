Albuquerque Airport control tower fire alarm prompts FAA to divert flights, issue ground stops

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Numerous flight diversions were reported by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) after a fire alarm Thursday at New Mexico's Albuquerque International Sunport air traffic control tower reduced staffing.

The FAA issued a ground stop on incoming flights at New Mexico's Albuquerque International Sunport airport due to a fire alarm, according to an advisory.

Officials later issued ground stops at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport and Scottsdale Airport in Arizona.

Flights are being directed around Albuquerque airspace.

Air traffic controllers returned to the Albuquerque Air Route Traffic Control Center after the FAA temporarily reduced staffing due to the fire alarm, the FAA wrote in a statement.

No fire was detected, but a ground stop was put in place, according to officials.

In an X post, Albuquerque Sunport said it will provide updates as soon as they are received.

The FAA did not immediately release the cause of the fire alarm.

Breaking news. This story will be updated.