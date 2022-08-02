Questions after al Qaeda leader's death, Dems' misleading message on big spending bill and more top headlines

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

HASTY WITHDRAWAL - Key terror plotter's death in Kabul raises questions about al Qaeda presence in Afghanistan. Continue reading …

HIDDEN TAX - Democrats rely on misleading messaging to sell Manchin-Schumer bill. Continue reading …

‘HELLISH RUINS’ - Iran name-drops U.S. state while boasting about the destructive power of its nukes. Continue reading …

AMERICA'S CRIME CAPITALS - These cities have the highest murders per capita — and some of them may surprise you. Continue reading …

SPEAKER ON TOUR - Nancy Pelosi stops in Malaysia ahead of expected Taiwan trip that has inflamed US tensions with China. Continue reading …

POLITICS

'AIN'T OVER TILL IT'S OVER' - ‘Inflation Reduction Act’ passage not as simple as it appears for Dems. Continue reading …

UNWAVERING SUPPORT - Axios touts Biden's 'success story,' claims he 'hasn't done a dazzling job explaining this to the public.' Continue reading …

DIFFERENCE OF OPINION - Sen. Manchin disputes data showing social spending bill would raise taxes on middle class during recession. Continue reading …

‘WHAT’S THE DRAMA?’ - White House's handling of China threat an 'incredible display of weakness,' Charlie Hurt says. Continue reading …

MEDIA

‘HURTS A BIT’- New Yorkers weigh in on whether U.S. is experiencing recession as White House and media spin numbers. Continue reading …

RANK-AND-FILE RUMBLINGS - Washington Post staffers anonymously rip boss Sally Buzbee in Vanity Fair profile. Continue reading …

‘THE BIGGEST BIG LIE’ - New York Times' Paul Krugman mocked for claiming the economy is experiencing a 'Biden Boom.' Continue reading …

PARTISAN POWER PUSH - Left-wing media wants to abolish Electoral College because it hurts Dems, Save Our States founder says. Continue reading …

PRIME TIME

JESSE WATTERS - Nancy Pelosi is playing diplomat now. Continue reading …



TUCKER CARLSON - The Biden admin is provoking a hot war with China. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

NO SLACKERS - Google, Facebook CEOs issue productivity warnings to under-performing employees as America enters recession. Continue reading …

‘COMMUNITY COMES FIRST’ - ‘Happy Days’ star Anson Williams talks running for mayor of Ojai, California. Continue reading …

BORDER INSECURITY - Five illegal immigration records that have already been shattered in 2022 on Biden's watch. Continue reading …

MAN'S BEST FRIEND - Dog trapped in hot car endures month-long recovery and finds new home with NYPD officer. Continue reading …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

THE LAST WORD

"Why is Nancy going to Taiwan?... Nancy's playing diplomat now and if you know anything about Nancy's reputation in Congress, the last thing she is diplomatic. She uses her gavel as a weapon, divides and conquers."

- JESSE WATTERS

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Wednesday.