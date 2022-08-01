Axios touts Biden's 'success story,' claims he 'hasn't done a dazzling job explaining this to the public'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Axios co-founder Mike Allen offered a rosy picture of the Biden administration he suggested is stumbling in part by the president's ineffective messaging.

In a piece headlined "Biden's success story," Allen alleged President Biden "has slowly but substantially re-engineered significant parts of the American economy," "achievements" which have been "obscured" by the ongoing COVID pandemic, inflation and "broad disenchantment."

"Love it or hate it, piece by piece, Biden has pumped billions into infrastructure projects, helped revive the domestic semiconductor industry, and accelerated U.S. viral research and vaccine production capabilities. He might be on the cusp of the biggest domestic clean-energy plan in U.S. history," Allen told readers Sunday.

Allen insisted the Biden agenda has an "America First twist," pointing to an increase in drilling, improving infrastructure, an increase in U.S. manufacturing jobs and vaccine development.

"Biden hasn't done a dazzling job explaining this to the public. And it’s possible no amount of explaining can excite people when prices are soaring and viruses are spreading," Allen wrote. "It's also clear his early spending binge helped exacerbate inflation — the overshadowing topic of the day."

The Axios co-founder then listed Biden-era legislative achievements like the CHIPS act that was recently passed in Congress, the $1-trillion infrastructure bill as well as the "another huge win" the president may get with the climate bill that Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Y. agreed on, which is still in limbo since Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., has yet to express support for it.

"These developments required bipartisanship — something Biden promised but gets little credit for, since these thin bands of Republican support look nothing like traditional bipartisanship," Allen wrote, adding that "the bottom line" is "Not only did Biden land these economic measures and a gun-control bill, but same-sex marriage protection is getting close — baby steps, but in a once unthinkable direction."

No mention in Allen's piece was the recession that the U.S. economy is in. But regardless, he appeared on MSNBC's "Way Too Early" to tout Biden's "winning streak" and "remarkable record."

There has been a push by the media in recent days that President Biden is making an epic comeback following the Schumer-Manchin deal.

Politico declared that Biden is "back in the game," writing "After enduring a brutal year dominated by economic angst, legislative setbacks and sinking approval ratings, the president is suddenly on the verge of a turnaround that, the White House believes, could salvage his summer — and alter the trajectory of his presidency."

Buried in the 26th paragraph of Politico's report was the mention that the U.S. economy suffered back-to-back consecutive quarters of negative GDP growth, which has long been the indicator of a recession.

CNN commentator Van Jones praised Biden's "successful" presidency but offered a massive qualifier.

"That big sound you hear in the background is a sigh of relief for the Democratic Party, that we actually could be able to deliver on some of this stuff," Jones said to CNN anchor Jim Sciutto on Thursday.

He continued, "Listen, if you just erase the past six months of nutty stuff, it looks like you’ve got a president that can get an infrastructure bill done, get COVID stuff done, get something done for the American people on climate, get something done on CHIPS- that’s a successful presidency, you just have the past six months of nonsense that takes away from it."

