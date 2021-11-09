Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Ahmaud Arbery
Published

Ahmaud Arbery: Greg McMichael called unarmed Black man an 'a--hole' after the killing

McMichael allegedly made the statement to a responding officer as Arbery's corpse lay nearby in a pool of blood

Rebecca Rosenberg
By Rebecca Rosenberg | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 9 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 9

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The White man who initiated the chase of Ahmaud Arbery that ended in his death called him an "a—hole" as his corpse lay 30 feet away in a pool of blood, an officer testified Tuesday.

Glynn County Police Officer Jeffrey Brandeberry was one of the first cops on the scene after Travis McMichael pumped two bullets into Arbery’s chest on Feb. 23, 2020, on a Sunday afternoon in Satilla Shores, Georgia.

AHMAUD ARBERY MADE THE SOUND OF A ‘DEATH RATTLE’ AFTER HE WAS SHOT

"This ain’t no shuffler," the shooter’s father, Greg McMichael, told Brandeberry at the scene, according to a transcript of the officer's body camera footage. "This guy's an a—hole. He was hooked up when he came around that street."

This combo of booking photos provided by the Glynn County, Ga., Detention Center, shows from left, Travis McMichael, his father Gregory McMichael, and William "Roddie" Bryan Jr. (Glynn County Detention Center via AP)

This combo of booking photos provided by the Glynn County, Ga., Detention Center, shows from left, Travis McMichael, his father Gregory McMichael, and William "Roddie" Bryan Jr. (Glynn County Detention Center via AP) (Glynn County Detention Center via AP)

Greg McMichael, a retired police officer, spotted Arbery, 25, running past his house and called for his son. The two men grabbed their guns, hopped into a pickup truck, and pursued Arbery.

Glynn County Police Officer Jeff Brandeberry sits on the witness stand during the trial of Greg McMichael and his son, Travis McMichael, and a neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan in the Glynn County Courthouse, Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, in Brunswick, Ga. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, Pool)

Glynn County Police Officer Jeff Brandeberry sits on the witness stand during the trial of Greg McMichael and his son, Travis McMichael, and a neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan in the Glynn County Courthouse, Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, in Brunswick, Ga. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, Pool)

Their neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan, who was not armed, joined the chase in his own truck and recorded cellphone video that captured part of the deadly confrontation — including the younger McMichael and Arbery tussling over the shotgun. 

Travis McMichael then opened fire at close range.

AHMAUD ARBERY DEATH: 12 PERSON JURY CONSISTS OF 11 WHITE JURORS DESPITE PROTESTS FROM PROSECUTION

"He attacked my son," Brandeberry testified that Greg McMichael told him. "He came at him. He tried to get the damn shotgun away."

The three men are on trial in Glynn County Superior Court for murder, aggravated assault, and other charges for which they face up to life in prison.

Ahmaud Arbery

Ahmaud Arbery

Cobb County prosecutor Linda Dunikoski has argued that the three men chased Arbery for four minutes through the neighborhood, threatened to shoot him, then "trapped him like a rat" on the street.

ATTORNEYS PRESENT JURORS WITH DUELING PORTRAITS OF ARBERY

Dunikoski showed jurors surveillance video of Arbery wandering around an under-construction home’s interior minutes before the chase began.

There is no evidence that Arbery, whom prosecutors said was an avid jogger, had taken anything from the unoccupied house and he had nothing on him when he was shot.

Marcus Arbery, center, father of Ahmaud Arbery, takes his seat during a pretrial motion hearing in the trial of Greg and Travis McMichael and their neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan, at the Glynn County Courthouse, Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, in Brunswick, Ga. 

Marcus Arbery, center, father of Ahmaud Arbery, takes his seat during a pretrial motion hearing in the trial of Greg and Travis McMichael and their neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan, at the Glynn County Courthouse, Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, in Brunswick, Ga.  (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, Pool)

Defense lawyers countered that the McMichaels suspected that Arbery was a burglar and that he had been spotted four times on surveillance footage entering the under-construction house.

Greg McMichael told investigators that there had been a rash of thefts throughout the neighborhood, including a gun stolen from his son’s truck a few weeks earlier, and they feared Arbery might be armed.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP  

They argued that they were trying to detain Arbery until the police arrived and only fired in self-defense.

The men also face federal hate crime charges over the deadly encounter.

Rebecca Rosenberg is a veteran journalist and book author with a focus on crime and criminal justice. Email tips to rebecca.rosenberg@fox.com and @ReRosenberg.

Your Money