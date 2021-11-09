Ahmaud Arbery: Greg McMichael called unarmed Black man an 'a--hole' after the killing

The White man who initiated the chase of Ahmaud Arbery that ended in his death called him an "a—hole" as his corpse lay 30 feet away in a pool of blood, an officer testified Tuesday.

Glynn County Police Officer Jeffrey Brandeberry was one of the first cops on the scene after Travis McMichael pumped two bullets into Arbery’s chest on Feb. 23, 2020, on a Sunday afternoon in Satilla Shores, Georgia.

AHMAUD ARBERY MADE THE SOUND OF A ‘DEATH RATTLE’ AFTER HE WAS SHOT

"This ain’t no shuffler," the shooter’s father, Greg McMichael, told Brandeberry at the scene, according to a transcript of the officer's body camera footage. "This guy's an a—hole. He was hooked up when he came around that street."

Greg McMichael, a retired police officer, spotted Arbery, 25, running past his house and called for his son. The two men grabbed their guns, hopped into a pickup truck, and pursued Arbery.

Their neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan, who was not armed, joined the chase in his own truck and recorded cellphone video that captured part of the deadly confrontation — including the younger McMichael and Arbery tussling over the shotgun.

Travis McMichael then opened fire at close range.

AHMAUD ARBERY DEATH: 12 PERSON JURY CONSISTS OF 11 WHITE JURORS DESPITE PROTESTS FROM PROSECUTION

"He attacked my son," Brandeberry testified that Greg McMichael told him. "He came at him. He tried to get the damn shotgun away."

The three men are on trial in Glynn County Superior Court for murder, aggravated assault, and other charges for which they face up to life in prison.

Cobb County prosecutor Linda Dunikoski has argued that the three men chased Arbery for four minutes through the neighborhood, threatened to shoot him, then "trapped him like a rat" on the street.

ATTORNEYS PRESENT JURORS WITH DUELING PORTRAITS OF ARBERY

Dunikoski showed jurors surveillance video of Arbery wandering around an under-construction home’s interior minutes before the chase began.

There is no evidence that Arbery, whom prosecutors said was an avid jogger, had taken anything from the unoccupied house and he had nothing on him when he was shot.

Defense lawyers countered that the McMichaels suspected that Arbery was a burglar and that he had been spotted four times on surveillance footage entering the under-construction house.

Greg McMichael told investigators that there had been a rash of thefts throughout the neighborhood, including a gun stolen from his son’s truck a few weeks earlier, and they feared Arbery might be armed.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

They argued that they were trying to detain Arbery until the police arrived and only fired in self-defense.

The men also face federal hate crime charges over the deadly encounter.