If Ahmaud Arbery’s family doesn’t have peace, community won’t have peace, BLM protesters say

Black Lives Matter protesters chanting "shut it down" if there isn't "justice" for Ahmaud Arbery told Fox News they will march peacefully if the men accused of murdering him are not convicted of all charges.

"We just want them to do the right thing," Michael Harris from North Carolina said.

Travis McMichael, 35, his father Greg McMichael, 65, and their neighbor William "Roddie" Bryan, 52, were charged with murder, aggravated assault and false imprisonment for the Feb. 23, 2020, fatal shooting of Arbery outside Brunswick, Georgia.

AHMAUD ARBERY TRIAL: LIVE UPDATES

A group of activists led by Harris chanted outside the Glenn County Courthouse Tuesday:

"What do we want? Justice. When do we want it? Now. When we don’t get it, shut it down."

Harris told Fox News that "shut it down" does not mean they plan to destroy property if the verdicts do not go their way.

"Let me say it again so the news and these clowns don't misinterpret what I say," Harris said.

"The community don't get no peace because his family don't have peace," Harris continued. "That's what we mean when we say that, not that we'll do anything crazy, whatever you call crazy, all right? So don't twist our words … When we say no justice, no peace, we mean we'll march sunup to sundown. We don't get tired."

Terrell Harris, from Georgia, said Travis and Greg McMichael, along with Bryan, should be guilty "across the board."

"They know what they was doing. At any time they could have walked away, any time they could have turned around. It's unacceptable," said Terrell Harris.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Michael Harris told Fox News that if a verdict is not reached by Thanksgiving, they will remain at the courthouse through the holiday.

"His mother can't spend Thanksgiving with her son. Why should I spend Thanksgiving with my family? It's not my holiday. The pilgrims? What I celebrated them for?" he said.