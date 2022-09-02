Missing Liza Fletcher: SUV towed from outside of abducted mom's house

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An SUV was towed Friday night from outside the home of a Tennessee woman abducted while on an early morning jog.

Authorities took the white Jeep Grand Wagoneer from in front of the 34-year-old school teacher and mother Eliza Fletcher's home the same day she was abducted during an early morning jog.

It is unclear who the vehicle belongs to. The Memphis Police Department did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

According to investigators, Fletcher was jogging near the University of Memphis when she was "abducted and forced into a mid-sized, dark-colored SUV" at around 4:30 a.m. Friday.

