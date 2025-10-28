3 Wright-Patterson Air Force Base personnel found dead in Ohio

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ohio investigators are looking into the deaths of three Wright-Patterson Air Force Base employees whose bodies were found across multiple locations near Dayton over the weekend.

Officials with the 88th Air Base Wing at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base said the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Air Force Office of Special Investigations are investigating three deaths that happened between the night of Oct. 24 and the morning of Oct. 25.

"We are deeply saddened by this tragic event, and our thoughts and prayers are with the families and loved ones affected. We stand with them as they navigate this unimaginable pain, and we offer our sincerest condolences to all impacted by this heartbreaking loss," Lt. Gen. Linda Hurry, deputy commander of Air Force Materiel Command, said. "We are committed to fully investigating this incident and ensuring the families and co-workers of the victims receive the support they need during this difficult time."

Base officials identified the victims as first Lt. Jaime Gustitus, 25, of the 711th Human Performance Wing; Jaymee Prichard, 33, of the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center; and Jacob Prichard, 34, who also worked in the Air Force Research Laboratory.

MOM SHOOTS FAMILY DEAD AT HOME BEFORE KILLING HERSELF, SPARES TODDLER: AG

WHIO in Dayton, Ohio, reported that investigators believe Jacob Prichard killed his wife, Jaymee, late Friday night or early Saturday morning at an unknown location.

West Milton Police Chief Doyle Wright told WHIO that a Sugarcreek Township woman called 911 just before 2 a.m. after hearing a loud bang and seeing her glass door shatter.

OFFICIALS RELEASE CAUSE OF DEATH FOR NEWLYWED COUPLE FOUND IN CAR JUST DAYS BEFORE ANNIVERSARY

"I opened up my back door, and he said he had a gun to get back at my house," the caller reportedly said. "And he hopped off their patio and left."

Police said the caller was Jacob Prichard, who allegedly killed Gustitus at her condo.

OFFICIALS RESPOND TO DRONE SIGHTING NEAR MAJOR AIR FORCE BASE IN OHIO: ‘TAKING ALL APPROPRIATE MEASURES’

Wright told WHIO the Prichards and Gustitus knew each other through their work at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

Police also told the station Jacob killed his wife, Jaymee, though how and where remain unclear.

Surveillance video showed Jacob arriving at the West Milton municipal building around 4 a.m., parking in the safety exchange zone, opening the trunk, and appearing to take his own life, police said.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital has reached out to the West Milton Police Department for additional details about the case.