‘Numerous’ people shot in ‘active shooter’ situation on highway near small town in Kentucky

"Numerous persons" have been shot in an "active shooter" situation on Interstate 75 near exit 49 just north of London, Kentucky, the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday evening.

The sheriff’s office said the highway was closed near the exit, which is nine miles north of London.

Police are still searching for the suspect, Reuters reported.

London, around 80 miles south of Lexington, Kentucky, has a population of 7,600.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear told people to avoid the area.

"Kentucky, we are aware of a shooting on I-75 in Laurel County," Beshear said. "Law enforcement has shut the interstate down in both directions at exit 49. Please avoid the area. We will provide more details once they are available.

London Mayor Randall Weddle also said on his Facebook page to avoid the area.

Chief of Staff to U.S. Rep. Hal Rogers Karen Kelly also wrote on Twitter that she was hearing "reports of an active shooter on I75 between exits 49 and 41. Interstate shut down. Shooter in the woods. Pray."

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.