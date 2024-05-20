Expand / Collapse search
New York

3 dead including child after Amtrak train plows into car on tracks in New York

A 69-year-old man, a 66-year-old woman and a 6-year-old child were pronounced dead at the scene following the fatal Amtrak crash

Christina Coulter By Christina Coulter Fox News
Published
Three people, including a 6-year-old, perished after an Amtrak train hurtled into their car in upstate New York on Friday night. 

First responders extricated the passengers of a vehicle crushed by the northbound train, North Tonawanda Professional Firefighters Local 1333 wrote in a press release. Lifesaving measures were unsuccessful, and all three were pronounced dead at the scene. 

The victims were a 69-year-old man, a 66-year-old woman and a 6-year-old boy, the North Tonawanda Police Department wrote in a press release. Their identities have not yet been released, and the agency could not be immediately reached for comment at publishing time. 

Amtrak crash in North Tonawanda on May 17

Authorities in North Tonawanda, New York, said the Niagara-bound Amtrak train struck the passenger vehicle around 8 p.m. on Friday, May 17. (WKBW Buffalo)

There were no injuries reported among the 21 passengers and crew members aboard Amtrak's No. 281 train, WKBW Buffalo reported. The agency told the outlet the train was headed from New York City to Niagara. 

It was not immediately clear why the car was obscuring the train tracks near the intersection of Felton Street and River Road. 

Emergency crews surround a crashed car on railway tracks

Emergency crews attend to a fatal crash where a vehicle was struck by an Amtrak train in North Tonawanda, New York, on Friday, May 17, 2024. All three occupants of the vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene, including a 6-year-old-boy. (Robshots)

Emergency crews spent two hours at the scene, the fire department wrote in their release. 

"I can tell you everybody is hurting. I'm not doing great," North Tonawanda Police Chief Keith Glass told WKBW. 

Emergency crews surround a crashed car on railway tracks

A 69-year-old man, a 66-year-old woman and a 6-year-old child were pronounced dead at the scene. (Robshots)

"We got help luckily coming this week that the fire department, police department and EMT's are all going to be sitting down with counselors and we're all going to get through this," Glass said.

The Federal Transit Administration and other agencies are still investigating what caused the deadly accident, the department said. 

Christina Coulter is a U.S. and World reporter for Fox News Digital. Email story tips to christina.coulter@fox.com.