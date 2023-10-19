2nd Ave Deli owner says he was ‘shocked’ and ‘upset’ to see swastika drawn outside famed NYC eatery

The owner of New York City’s famed 2nd Ave Deli tells Fox News that he is now "afraid of what can happen and what the future holds" after his Jewish eatery was vandalized this week with a swastika.

Jeremy Lebewohl told "Fox & Friends" on Thursday that "At first I was just shocked, and I was upset about it, I was angry about it" and "then I was just sad that all of this is happening in my city" when he discovered what was drawn on his business on Monday.

"My family came from Europe after the Holocaust and I grew up hearing all about the horrible things, and I was raised to know that these horrible things can happen to Jewish people again unfortunately," he said. "In a great country like America that seems like it's not possible, but these days it's seeming more that it is possible. That's frightening."

"I'm not afraid to walk around New York. I'm afraid of what can happen and what the future holds," Lebewohl added. "We are seeing a lot of scary things happening right now, not just in New York City, but all around the world."

The New York City Police Department told Fox News Digital that after officers responded to the scene Monday night in Manhattan, they were "informed by the complainant that he had received an email from the property manager, that an unknown individual did draw a Swastika and stated ‘Homeland Security Israeli Pride’ above the building doorbells.

"The individual then fled on foot to parts unknown. There are no arrests at this time and no injuries were reported as a result of this incident. The approximate damage to the wall is estimated at $500," the NYPD added, noting that an investigation is ongoing.

The 2nd Ave Deli, which is known for its sandwiches and Jewish fare, has been posting pro-Israel content on its Instagram page.

"Israel has been attacked. Hamas terrorists have killed and abducted Israeli soldiers, civilians, women, children and even the elderly. We Stand with Israel. We stand against the clear evil that has once again shown itself today," one post read.

Last Friday, the deli donated all of its sales to the United Hatzalah of Israel, a volunteer emergency medical services organization.

"We did that as a reaction to the Day of Jihad that head of Hamas had called for and we wanted to counter that type of hate with the good that Hatzalah does and raising money for them," Lebewohl told "Fox & Friends."

"I've seen Hamas flags around the city, I've heard people chanting from the river to the sea and all of that is essentially calling for the murder of Jewish people, to completely wipe out the entire Jewish population and the state of Israel," he also said. "Hamas -- what they stand for is to not just kill Jews inside of Israel but all over the world and I think that people need to recognize that when they see those other symbols that they should have the same outrage that they do when they see a swastika."