Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Colorado

200-year-old portrait of first US President George Washington swiped from Colorado storage unit

A $2,000 reward is being offered for the safe return of a 200-year-old portrait of George Washington

Stepheny Price By Stepheny Price Fox News
Published
close
Masked Colorado robbers arrested after getaway vehicle stolen during robbery, police say Video

Masked Colorado robbers arrested after getaway vehicle stolen during robbery, police say

The trio was trying to rob a check cashing business when a female thief made off with their car, forcing them to flee on foot, police said

A painting of George Washington that dates back to the 1800s was stolen from an Englewood, Colorado, storage unit last month, police announced on Tuesday.

Police believe the painting was stolen in the middle of the night on Jan. 10, but the theft wasn't discovered right away.

"It’s not often that we have historical artifacts or historical art pieces stolen from this city," Crystal Essman with the Englewood Police Department told Fox 31 Denver.

The portrait has been owned by the family for 50 years and was created in the early 1800s, according to police. It is approximately 24 inches by 30 inches and is in a gold frame. 

BEVERLY HILLS POLICE DRONE CATCHES BURGLARY SUSPECT FALL OFF LADDER INTO POOL

Portrait of George Washington stolen from storage unit

Police are on the hunt for a 200-year-old portrait of George Washington that was stolen from a storage unit last month.  (Englewood Police Department)

Police stated that the value is undisclosed and hard to estimate due to its historical significance.

"It’s a family heirloom, and they just want it back," Essman said.

DYING 'WIZARD OF OZ' RUBY SLIPPERS THIEF GETS NO JAIL TIME

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is partnering with local law enforcement to track down the painting and are asking for the public’s help in finding the stolen portrait of George Washington.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Anyone with information about the missing portrait is encouraged to contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can also remain anonymous and earn up to $2,000 for tips leading to the safe return of the portrait. 