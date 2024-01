Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

A dying 76-year-old reformed mobster who stole the ruby red slippers Judy Garland wore in "The Wizard of Oz" from a Minnesota museum received no prison time at his sentencing hearing on Monday.

Terry Jon Martin, 76, stole Dorothy’s slippers from the 1939 film from a museum in Grand Rapids, Minnesota, in 2005 after an "old mob associate" tempted him with "one last score," his lawyer wrote in a final letter to the court ahead of his sentencing.

As the judge handed down the sentence in court, Martin showed little emotion and was unable to rise from his chair as the judge adjourned the hearing.

The former mobster's lawyers and federal prosecutors had both recommended the judge sentence him to time served due to his health. He is housebound in hospice care and is expected to die within six months. He requires constant oxygen therapy for chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder.

At the time of the theft, Martin did not realize the slippers were not affixed with real rubies. He had the slippers in his possession for less than 48 hours before handing them over to the unnamed associate and said he "never wanted to see them again," according to his lawyer’s memo.

The FBI recovered the shoes, one of just four remaining pairs of the American film memorabilia, in 2018 when someone else tried to claim a reward. Martin was not charged with stealing them until last year.

He entered a guilty plea in October and admitted to smashing the glass of the museum door and display case with a hammer to take the slippers.

Fox News' Lauryn Overhultz and The Associated Press contributed to this report.