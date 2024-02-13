Beverly Hills police drone catches burglary suspect fall off ladder into pool

The affluent 90210 zip code is often associated with a hit television show that aired in the 1990s. It is also where an alleged burglar fell off a ladder into a pool.

The Beverly Hills Police Department (BHPD) shared drone footage of the incident from Jan. 6 on Instagram with the caption, "Burglar caught in 4K. Best comments get pinned."

The video first shows a man crawling out of a home's window before being seen atop a tall ladder over what appears to be a garage. The suspect can be seen holding on for dear life when the ladder slips, before losing his footing and flopping into the pool below.

The post has garnered enthusiastic responses from social media users.

"That Malibu quake must have really hit hard!" one of the pinned comments says.

"The guy running the drone must've been holding in a laugh," another Instagram user wrote in response to the video.

BHPD said the incident happened around noon in the 300 block of South Palm Drive. Officers responded to a burglary in progress.

"The homeowner was not home at the time; however, they were able to observe the suspect while monitoring their interior security cameras," an email to Fox News stated.

Once officers arrived at the scene, they were provided additional information from the Real Time Watch Center drone pilot.

The suspect, identified by police as 36-year-old David Verdun from Inglewood, was arrested for burglary.