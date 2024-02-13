Expand / Collapse search
Beverly Hills police drone catches burglary suspect fall off ladder into pool

Beverly Hills police share drone footage to social media after suspect was arrested

Pilar Arias By Pilar Arias Fox News
California burglar slips off ladder, falls into pool Video

California burglar slips off ladder, falls into pool

Beverly Hills police drone captures slip and fall. (Credit: Beverly Hills Police Department Instagram)

The affluent 90210 zip code is often associated with a hit television show that aired in the 1990s. It is also where an alleged burglar fell off a ladder into a pool.

The Beverly Hills Police Department (BHPD) shared drone footage of the incident from Jan. 6 on Instagram with the caption, "Burglar caught in 4K. Best comments get pinned." 

The video first shows a man crawling out of a home's window before being seen atop a tall ladder over what appears to be a garage. The suspect can be seen holding on for dear life when the ladder slips, before losing his footing and flopping into the pool below. 

The post has garnered enthusiastic responses from social media users.

Burglar out window

The alleged burglar is caught coming out of one of the home's windows. (@bhpd_90210/Instagram)

"That Malibu quake must have really hit hard!" one of the pinned comments says.

"The guy running the drone must've been holding in a laugh," another Instagram user wrote in response to the video. 

Burglar on ladder

The man, identified as 36-year-old David Verdun by police, was seen atop a ladder. (@bhpd_90210/Instagram)

BHPD said the incident happened around noon in the 300 block of South Palm Drive. Officers responded to a burglary in progress.

"The homeowner was not home at the time; however, they were able to observe the suspect while monitoring their interior security cameras," an email to Fox News stated. 

Burglar falls off ladder

A police drone captures an alleged burglar falling into a pool from a tall ladder on Jan. 6, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (@bhpd_90210/Instagram)

Once officers arrived at the scene, they were provided additional information from the Real Time Watch Center drone pilot. 

The suspect, identified by police as 36-year-old David Verdun from Inglewood, was arrested for burglary. 