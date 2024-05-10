Expand / Collapse search
California

2 miles of Los Angeles coast closed off by sewage spill

Over 14,000 gallons of sewage flowed into Ballona Creek, shutting down parts of Venice and Dockweiler State beaches

Associated Press
Published
A long stretch of Los Angeles coastal waters was under a closure order Friday after a large spill of untreated sewage into a creek that empties into the ocean.

The spill began Wednesday and about 14,400 gallons flowed into Ballona Creek before it was stopped at midday Thursday, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health said in a statement. There were no immediate details on the cause of the spill.

Los Angeles

Los Angeles, California, cityscape illuminated at dusk viewed from above, long exposure. (iStock)

Health officials warned people to avoid contacting the water for 1 mile north of the creek along a section of Venice Beach and a mile south along Dockweiler State Beach.

The department said water sampling would begin Friday, and the closures would remain in effect until two sampling results show that bacterial levels meet state health standards.