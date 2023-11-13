Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Georgia

2 arrested in connection with GA apartment fire that caused extensive damage

Georgia investigators say the fire may have been caused by fireworks ignited on the roof

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 13 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 13

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Two people have been arrested in connection with a fire that damaged an Atlanta apartment complex and led to more than a hundred evacuations.

Atlanta news outlets reported that the fire happened Friday night. Firefighters were still on the scene Saturday putting out hotspots.

Investigators believe the fire may have been caused by fireworks being ignited on the roof, police said.

2 INJURED IN MARYLAND HOME AFTER ILLEGAL FIREWORKS EXPLODE, CAUSE $400K IN DAMAGES

Fox Georgia graphic

An Atlanta police officer was among the apartment building's residents. (Fox News)

FOURTH OF JULY FIREWORKS EXPLOSION CAUGHT ON VIDEO AS ADULTS, KIDS RUN FOR COVER

Seventeen people were treated for smoke inhalation as a result of the blaze at the Reserve at LaVista Walk apartments.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that the Red Cross is assisting 28 displaced residents. The two suspects face charges of first-degree criminal damage to property and reckless conduct.

An Atlanta police officer was among the apartment building's residents. He lost all of his belongings, police chief Darin Schierbaum told WSB-TV.