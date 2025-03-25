Mysterious pyramid, ancient bronze coins discovered by archaeologists

Archaeologists in the Judean Desert have unearthed a "mysterious pyramid-shaped structure" dating back 2,200 years.

The evacuation was a joint mission between the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA) and the Ministry of Heritage excavation.

The structure is tied to when the Ptolemies and Seleucids ruled Israel, according to a joint press release.

"What we have here is one of the richest and most intriguing archaeological excavations ever found in the Judean Desert," said IAA excavation directors Matan Toledano, Dr. Eitan Klein and Amir Ganor.

The structure is made of hand-hewn stones with each stone weighing hundreds of pounds.

"We still do not know for certain what the building’s purpose was," said the evacuation directors.

The structure is believed to have been a guard tower, a grave marker or even possibly an ancient monument.

"It is an enthralling historical mystery," the directors said in the release.

Bronze coins related to Ptolemies and of Antiochus IV, weapons, wooden tools and fabrics were found too.

The Judean Desert is about 800 meters above the Dead Sea and is a rock desert characterized by numerous wadis cutting through the stone, according to Tourist Israel.

The ancient find provided new information, changing the site’s historical record.

"Contrary to previous hypotheses that attributed this structure to the First Temple period, it seems that it was built later – during the Hellenistic period – when the land of Israel was under Ptolemaic rule," said the release.

IAA Director Eli Escusido said, "The Judean Desert survey is one of the most important archaeological operations ever undertaken in the State of Israel’s history."

"The discoveries are exciting and even emotional, and their significance for archaeological and historical research is enormous," Escusido added.

In addition to the structure, historical documents, bronze vessels and remains of ancient furniture were also found.

