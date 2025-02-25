'Hardest-working' US cities revealed: See where yours ranks

A new study is revealing which cities in America are considered to be the "hardest working," and the top and bottom spots may or may not surprise you.

WalletHub released its 2025 report after conducting research across 116 major cities. The cities that ranked were based on 11 key metrics, ranging from the employment rate to average weekly work hours to the share of workers with multiple jobs.

The average U.S. worker puts in 1,799 hours per year, according to WalletHub.

Chip Lupo, a WalletHub analyst, said that hard work is the backbone of America’s economy.

"While working long hours, minimizing time off, and having side jobs all lead to increased productivity, they can also have negative effects on people’s physical and mental health," said Lupo.

Lupo added, "It’s important for people to figure out how to work hard without overworking."

See if your city landed in one of the top spots.

1. Anchorage, Alaska

Anchorage takes the top spot as the hardest working city with a high employment rate of nearly 97% and the third-highest rate of workers with multiple jobs at 7.6%.

WalletHub also found Alaska is one of the five states where the average person works more than 40 hours per week.

2. Washington, D.C.

The nation's capital landed in second place as WalletHub found the highest share of workers who do not take vacation time at 64%.

"People in D.C. are willing to take relatively long commutes to work, at over 30 minutes on average, which adds on to their workday," the report said.

Thirty-one percent of the district’s residents are members of volunteer groups or organizations.

3. Irving, Texas

Irving had the third-most hardworking residents since it has the lowest share of households where no adults work – around 12%.

"One consequence of Irving residents’ hard work is the fact that they have a much lower amount of leisure time compared to people in most cities, the sixth-least in the nation," Wallethub reported.

"While Irving workers should be applauded for their dedication, it’s also important to avoid overwork and take some time to relax."

Another Texas city, Dallas, followed Irving in fourth place. The fifth-place spot was awarded to Cheyenne, Wyoming.

Austin, Texas, was ranked sixth, followed by Denver, Colorado, taking seventh place.

Virginia Beach, Virginia; San Francisco, California and Arlington, Texas, round out the top 10.

The bottom five cities named were Bridgeport, Connecticut; Newark, New Jersey; Buffalo, New York and Detroit, Michigan.

Taking last place in the 116th spot was Burlington, Vermont.