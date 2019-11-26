Oakland International Airport experiences power outage, flight delays

All flights have resumed at Oakland International Airport Tuesday following about an hour-long power outage that affected travelers headed home before the Thanksgiving holiday.

The airport located in the San Francisco Bay area tweeted an update around 8:30 p.m. local time.

“Flights, both arrivals and departures, are operating at this time. Power has been restored to majority of the terminal but sporadic outages remain. Screening checkpoints are open. Please check with your airline for flight updates. We apologize for this inconvenience,” the message said.



Earlier tweets urged customers to check in with their airlines for the latest flight information. Social media users first shared images and videos of a dark airport terminal around 6:30 p.m. local time. An airport spokeswoman, Keonnis Taylor, confirmed the outage at 7 p.m., according to SFGate.

One video showed travelers using their cell phones for light as one airport employee assured the crowd that they would provide them with new information as soon as it became available.

Flight arrivals continued during the power disruption but some departures were delayed, Taylor told Fox News. Security screening was temporarily halted but has resumed. The outage affected both terminal and flight operations, Taylor said.

The airport is investigating what caused the outage. Back-up generators are in use as staff continues to work to bring the entire facility back online. Power has been restored to most of the main complex.