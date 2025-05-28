Beach days benefit mental health and well-being as visits provide 'sea therapy'

With summer travel kicking off in full swing, many Americans are seeking sunshine and waves.

Aside from enjoying rest and relaxation, beachgoers will also be reaping the mental-health benefits of "sea therapy."

Thea Gallagher, PsyD, clinical associate professor of psychiatry at NYU Langone Health in New York City, told Fox News Digital that "sea therapy is a real concept."

AIRBNB DEPLOYS 'ANTI-PARTY TECHNOLOGY' FOR MEMORIAL DAY AND FOURTH OF JULY WEEKENDS

"The beach allows for mindfulness because it facilitates being more present when you are watching the ocean," said Gallagher, "as it is repetitive and allows for greater connection to the present moment while keeping us engaged."

She added, "It can also be an escape from our busy lives and can allow us to see into the distance, which can be compelling and relaxing."

Gallagher said that "sea therapy" is often referred to as thalassotherapy or blue space therapy. It taps into the healing properties of coastal environments.

The rhythmic motion of water can help regulate Americans’ nervous systems and supports cognitive restoration.

POPULAR BEACH DESTINATION REQUIRES TOURISTS TO BOOK SPOT VIA APP OR WEBSITE

"Spending time at the beach can have profound effects on mental well-being," said Gallagher.

Benefits can include stress reduction, mood boost, cognitive restoration and improved sleep, she said.

The beach can help visitors recover from mental fatigue, promoting attention restoration.

Gallagher said exposure to "negative ions in sea air has been linked to improved mood and reduced symptoms of depression."

For more Lifestyle articles, visit foxnews.com/lifestyle

Sun exposure also helps the body produce vitamin D, which is essential for bone health, immune function and mood regulation, Gallagher added.

Travel expert Francesca Page of New York told Fox News Digital that "sea therapy" is not news to her.

She went on a "post-winter rut" cruise through the British Virgin Islands, Page said.

"Even just cruising on the water, when not island-hopping or snorkeling, definitely gave me my fix mentally and physically," she said.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Gallagher warned that potential drawbacks could be sunburn, dehydration, pollution, allergies and water safety concerns — which people seeking "sea therapy" should be cognizant of ahead of time.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"While swimming has additional advantages, simply being near the ocean — walking, listening to waves or breathing in sea air — can promote relaxation," said Gallagher.