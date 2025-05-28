Expand / Collapse search
Travel

Beach days benefit mental health and well-being as visits provide 'sea therapy'

Less stress, better sleep can result from a day at the beach, experts say

Ashley J. DiMella By Ashley J. DiMella Fox News
Published
With summer travel kicking off in full swing, many Americans are seeking sunshine and waves.

Aside from enjoying rest and relaxation, beachgoers will also be reaping the mental-health benefits of "sea therapy."

Thea Gallagher, PsyD, clinical associate professor of psychiatry at NYU Langone Health in New York City, told Fox News Digital that "sea therapy is a real concept."

"The beach allows for mindfulness because it facilitates being more present when you are watching the ocean," said Gallagher, "as it is repetitive and allows for greater connection to the present moment while keeping us engaged."

She added, "It can also be an escape from our busy lives and can allow us to see into the distance, which can be compelling and relaxing."

Sea therapy helps beachgoers benefit from stress reduction, improved mood and attention restoration. (Julia Bonavita/Fox News Digital)

Gallagher said that "sea therapy" is often referred to as thalassotherapy or blue space therapy. It taps into the healing properties of coastal environments.

The rhythmic motion of water can help regulate Americans’ nervous systems and supports cognitive restoration.

"Spending time at the beach can have profound effects on mental well-being," said Gallagher.

Benefits can include stress reduction, mood boost, cognitive restoration and improved sleep, she said.

"Sea therapy" is often referred to as thalassotherapy or blue space therapy, as it taps into the healing properties of coastal environments. (iStock)

The beach can help visitors recover from mental fatigue, promoting attention restoration. 

Gallagher said exposure to "negative ions in sea air has been linked to improved mood and reduced symptoms of depression."

Sun exposure also helps the body produce vitamin D, which is essential for bone health, immune function and mood regulation, Gallagher added.

Travel expert Francesca Page of New York told Fox News Digital that "sea therapy" is not news to her.

Beach visits can boost mental well-being, reduce stress, and improve sleep through mindfulness and relaxation. (Julia Bonavita/Fox News Digital)

She went on a "post-winter rut" cruise through the British Virgin Islands, Page said.

"Even just cruising on the water, when not island-hopping or snorkeling, definitely gave me my fix mentally and physically," she said. 

Gallagher warned that potential drawbacks could be sunburn, dehydration, pollution, allergies and water safety concerns — which people seeking "sea therapy" should be cognizant of ahead of time.

"While swimming has additional advantages, simply being near the ocean — walking, listening to waves or breathing in sea air — can promote relaxation," said Gallagher.