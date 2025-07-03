America's oldest Independence Day parade marks 240 years of patriotic tradition

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A quaint coastal New England town known for hosting the oldest Independence Day parade is once again resuming festivities this year for its 240th anniversary.

The town of Bristol, Rhode Island, began hosting celebrations in 1785.

Reverend Henry Wight of the First Congregational Church, a Revolutionary veteran, conducted the first known Patriotic Exercises, according to the parade’s website.

It is believed the festivities evolved from a procession of community members walking to Patriotic Exercises.

Sometime in the early 1800s, a more formal parade formed, including the Military, Civic and Firemen’s Parade, says the same website.

The parade has its own "town crier" who announces, "Hear ye, hear ye, hear ye."

"Michael Rielly, who took over as Town Crier on June 14, 2015, during our Flag Day ceremony on the Town Common," says the website.

"Michael's grandfather, James D. Rielly, rang the bell for 15 years, retiring in 1989. You will see Michael during Fourth of July events and out front of the Military, Civic and Firemen's Parade ringing his bell."

The beach town goes all out beginning celebrations on Flag Day, June 14th.

Weeks leading up to Independence Day are jam-packed with various events such as a pageant contest, field day, carnival, concerts, and more.

Each year there is a parade float contest with awards for the most patriotic, most beautiful, and most original.

Beginning in the early 1900s, the U.S. Navy sends a ship to Bristol for a week during the Fourth.

This year’s visiting ship is the USS Billings (LCS-15), which is a littoral combat ship operating under the U.S. 4th Fleet.

Festivities conclude on July 4th with a 2.5-mile Military, Civic and Firemen’s Parade.

