New robots make AI something anyone can try at home

Hugging Face, a well-known name in AI development, is making big moves in the world of robotics. The company has just introduced two open-source humanoid robots, HopeJR and Reachy Mini, designed to make advanced robotics more accessible to everyone, from researchers and developers to students and hobbyists.

Meet HopeJR: The full-size humanoid for real-world tasks

HopeJR is Hugging Face's new full-size humanoid robot. It stands out for its impressive 66 actuated degrees of freedom. This means it can walk, move its arms, and perform a wide range of independent gestures, making it a versatile platform for research, experimentation, and even household tasks in the future. Imagine a robot that can help with chores or serve as a hands-on learning tool. HopeJR is designed to be just that.

One of the biggest talking points is price. Hugging Face aims to keep HopeJR affordable, with an estimated cost of around $3,000. That is a fraction of what most full-scale humanoid robots cost, opening the door for smaller labs, schools, and dedicated enthusiasts to get involved in advanced robotics development.

Reachy Mini: A desktop companion for AI exploration

If you are looking for something more compact, Reachy Mini is Hugging Face's answer. This desktop robot stands about 11 inches tall and is packed with features, including a camera, microphone, speaker, and a full six-degree-of-freedom neck for expressive movement. It can move its head, listen, speak, and interact with AI applications, making it a fun and practical tool for developers and educators alike.

Reachy Mini is expected to cost between $250 and $300. It is designed to be a hands-on gateway into robotics, letting users build, customize, and experiment with embodied AI. Plus, it integrates seamlessly with Hugging Face Spaces, giving access to over 500,000 AI apps on the Hugging Face Hub.

Why open source matters in robotics

Both HopeJR and Reachy Mini are fully open source. This means anyone can assemble, rebuild, and understand how these robots work. Hugging Face's CEO, Clem Delangue, emphasized that this approach helps keep robotics open and accessible rather than dominated by a handful of companies with proprietary black-box systems. The community-driven model encourages collaboration and innovation, allowing users to share their improvements and build on each other's work.

The road to launch and how to get involved

Hugging Face has not set an exact shipping date for these robots, but the company expects to deliver the first units by the end of the year. There is already a wait list open for those interested in getting their hands on HopeJR or Reachy Mini.

This expansion into robotics builds on Hugging Face's recent acquisition of Pollen Robotics , the creators of the original Reachy robot. That partnership gave Hugging Face the expertise needed to accelerate hardware development and bring these new robots to market quickly.

Kurt's key takeaways

If you have ever wanted to dive into robotics or just see what AI can do in the real world, now is a great time to jump in. Hugging Face is making it easier than ever for anyone to experiment, build, and learn with robots that are open, affordable, and packed with potential. Whether you are a student, a developer, or just someone who loves to tinker, HopeJR and Reachy Mini could be your ticket to hands-on experience with the future of AI.

What would you create or change in your daily life if you had your own open-source humanoid robot at your fingertips?

