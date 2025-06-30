Berkeley launches a lightweight open-source humanoid robot

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Building an open-source humanoid robot has traditionally been out of reach for most people due to high costs and complex proprietary systems. While robotics has made major strides in automation, healthcare, and research, accessible robot design still poses a challenge-especially for students, hobbyists, and small research teams. Most humanoid robots are expensive, hard to modify, and difficult to repair.

That's why a new project from UC Berkeley is getting a lot of attention. The Berkeley Humanoid Light (BHL) is a lightweight, open-source humanoid robot that anyone can build using 3D-printed parts and off-the-shelf components. It's a major step toward making robotics more affordable, customizable, and accessible to all.

Why accessible robot design is essential for innovation

Building a robot from scratch usually means needing fancy equipment like CNC machines or custom electronics. Most people don't have access to those tools, which makes learning and experimentation hard. That's exactly what the Berkeley team wanted to change.

The goal behind the BHL project was to create an accessible robot design that doesn't require a massive budget or a fully equipped lab. The entire robot can be made with parts ordered online and printed at home. It costs less than $5,000 to build, which is far cheaper than most commercial humanoid robots.

Inside Berkeley’s open-source humanoid robot

The robot stands about 39 inches tall and weighs just over 35 pounds. It's powered by modular actuators that use 3D-printed cycloidal gearboxes. These gearboxes distribute pressure across larger gear teeth, which helps the joints last longer and perform more like those found in high-end commercial robots.

Because the design is modular, you don't have to build the whole robot all at once. You can start by printing and testing a single actuator, then gradually move on to assembling full limbs and eventually the entire humanoid. That's a big plus for anyone just getting started with robotics or working with limited resources.

Open source robotics with a strong community focus

Everything about the BHL robot is open source. That includes the hardware design, control software, and even a custom teleoperation system that uses SteamVR. It's built to be easy to control, simple to repair, and endlessly customizable.

There's also a growing community around the project. Builders are sharing tips, upgrades, and full robot builds on Discord and GitHub. That kind of collaboration is a big part of what makes accessible robot design so powerful-it brings more people into the conversation and helps everyone learn faster.

Kurt’s key takeaways

The Berkeley Humanoid Light proves that accessible robot design doesn't have to mean cutting corners. With smart engineering, affordable parts, and a commitment to openness, the team behind BHL is making it easier than ever for anyone to dive into humanoid robotics. Whether you're a student, a maker, or just curious about how robots work, this is one project that shows what's possible when technology is made for everyone.

Do you think open-source and affordable humanoid robots like Berkeley's BHL will finally break down the barriers to robotics innovation, or will high costs and complexity still keep most people out? Let us know by writing to us at Cyberguy.com/Contact.

