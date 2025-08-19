Your phone is tracking you even when you think it’s not

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

You know that little GPS icon that pops up when an app is using your location? That’s the polite part. The tip of the iceberg. The warm handshake before your phone whispers your every movement to Big Tech behind your back.

Your phone has more than one way to know where you are. Cell towers, Wi-Fi networks, Bluetooth beacons and even background pings track you.

I’m not here to scare you or tinfoil-hat this.

I’m here to help you take back control. I tested these steps myself, but your phone’s menus might look a little different depending on the make and model. Poke around your settings and you’ll find it.

iPhone: The sneakiest setting

Apple keeps a "Significant Locations" log buried deep in your settings. It’s meant to make your Maps smarter and improve recommendations, but it’s also a detailed history of where you’ve been.

Here’s how to find and clear it:

Go to Settings > Privacy & Security > Location Services. Scroll to System Services. Tap Significant Locations. Use Face ID or your passcode to unlock it, then review your history. Tap Clear History, and if you don’t want it tracked anymore, toggle it off.

While you’re there, review your Location Services list and set apps to While Using or Never. Most don’t need 24/7 access.

Android: Timeline and app permissions

Android’s version is called "Timeline," and it’s tied to your Google account, not just your device. Even if you switch phones, the log follows you unless you turn it off.

To see it:

Open Google Maps. Tap your profile picture > Your timeline. Hit the three dots > Location & privacy settings. Under Location Settings, toggle off Timeline. You can also Delete all Timeline data.

Next, check app permissions:

Go to Settings > Location > App permissions .

> > . Change any "Allow all the time" apps to "Allow only while using" or "Deny."

Pro tip for both

Even with these off, your carrier still knows where you are when your phone is connected to the network. If you really need to go off-grid, you’ll need to power down or use airplane mode.

