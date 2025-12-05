Scammers target wireless customers in new phone scheme

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A troubling message landed in our inbox, and it reveals a scam that many people have never seen. Before we break it down, here is the email that Gary from Palmetto, Florida, sent us:

"This just happened to a friend of mine. It's the first time I've heard of this scam. She bought a new phone from Spectrum. 2 days later, she got a call saying they were from Spectrum and told her that they'd accidentally given her a refurbished phone rather than a new one and asked her to send it back, which he did. However, that night she got the feeling that something wasn't right. She contacted UPS the next day and Spectrum, and verified that it was a scam, and fortunately was able to get her phone back, but UPS told her that they actually changed the return address and the address it was going to as soon as it was shipped. She was just darn lucky she got her phone back. But like I say, this is something new. Nobody I've talked to has heard of it yet," it wrote.

This experience shows how quickly scammers evolve. It also highlights how important fast action can be when something feels off.

How this new phone return scam works

You may avoid this scam when you know the steps criminals use to pull it off. Here is how they operate.

1) Scammers track recent purchases

They start by watching recent phone or carrier purchases through leaked data, phishing or stolen shipment information. Because they know when a phone was delivered, they can time the call with precision.

2) They call with a convincing story

Next, they pretend to represent Spectrum or another carrier. They claim a mix-up happened and say the customer received a refurbished device. Since the call ties directly to a real purchase, the story feels believable.

3) They pressure the victim to ship the phone

After that, they send a prepaid label that looks official. Once the victim ships the phone, they alter the destination through UPS or FedEx tools or hacked accounts. As a result, the device gets rerouted fast.

4) They follow up to reduce doubt

Sometimes they even send a second message or call to confirm receipt. This extra touch delays the moment the victim realizes the package went to a different address.

5) Quick action saved Gary's friend

Gary's friend sensed something felt wrong. She contacted UPS and Spectrum right away which allowed them to intercept the shipment before final delivery.

Steps to protect yourself from phone return fraud

These simple actions can stop this scam early and keep your new phone safe.

1) Confirm every return request

Always check with your carrier through its official phone number or website chat before you ship a device.

2) Ignore labels sent by callers

Treat any label that appears outside your verified online account as suspicious since scammers use these to reroute packages.

3) Ship only after confirming the address

Use your own shipping and send the phone only after you verify the correct return address with your carrier.

4) Watch for pressure

Scammers use phrases like we made a mistake or we will credit your account to push quick action. Slow down and confirm before you do anything.

5) Add a carrier account PIN

Create a PIN and turn on two-factor authentication (2FA) to protect your account from unauthorized access.

6) Use a strong antivirus software

Strong antivirus software blocks phishing sites and dangerous links that scammers use to steal account data. It also warns you about scam calls and messages tied to known threats.

The best way to safeguard yourself from malicious links that install malware, potentially accessing your private information, is to have strong antivirus software installed on all your devices. This protection can also alert you to phishing emails and ransomware scams, keeping your personal information and digital assets safe.

Get my picks for the best 2025 antivirus protection winners for your Windows, Mac, Android and iOS devices at Cyberguy.com.

7) Use a personal data removal service

A data removal service pulls your information off people search sites that expose your address, carrier details and phone number. Lowering that exposure reduces targeted scam calls.

While no service can guarantee the complete removal of your data from the internet, a data removal service is really a smart choice. They aren't cheap, and neither is your privacy. These services do all the work for you by actively monitoring and systematically erasing your personal information from hundreds of websites. It's what gives me peace of mind and has proven to be the most effective way to erase your personal data from the internet. By limiting the information available, you reduce the risk of scammers cross-referencing data from breaches with information they might find on the dark web, making it harder for them to target you.

Check out my top picks for data removal services and get a free scan to find out if your personal information is already out on the web by visiting Cyberguy.com.

8) Check your account for any new orders or changes

Scammers sometimes add fake orders or create return requests inside your carrier account. Reviewing your activity can reveal tampering quickly. Check your carrier account for new orders or changes. Look for return requests, shipping labels or edits you did not make.

9) Turn on shipping alerts for packages

Most carriers and shipping companies let you enable text or email alerts. This makes it harder for scammers to reroute a package without you knowing. Turn on delivery alerts with UPS, FedEx or USPS. Real-time updates help you catch reroutes before your device moves too far.

10) Protect your shipping login

Scammers often use stolen UPS or FedEx credentials to change addresses. Secure your UPS or FedEx accounts with strong passwords. This limits unauthorized access that scammers rely on. Consider using a password manager, which securely stores and generates complex passwords, reducing the risk of password reuse.

Next, see if your email has been exposed in past breaches. Our No. 1 password manager pick includes a built-in breach scanner that checks whether your email address or passwords have appeared in known leaks. If you discover a match, immediately change any reused passwords and secure those accounts with new, unique credentials.

Check out the best expert-reviewed password managers of 2025 at Cyberguy.com.

11) Avoid reading label numbers out loud over the phone

Some scammers ask victims to read tracking numbers or label details. They use these codes to hijack shipments. Never share tracking numbers or label details with anyone who calls you. Scammers use those numbers to redirect packages.

12) Report attempted fraud

Your report helps carriers investigate similar attempts. Report any suspicious calls to your carrier's fraud department. Your story can help protect other customers from the same scheme.

Kurt's key takeaways

Phone return scams keep spreading because scammers watch for any moment when people feel rushed or distracted. When a new device arrives, most of us feel excited and eager to get it set up, which gives criminals a narrow window to strike. Taking a few simple steps to verify every return request can shut down the entire scheme before it reaches your door. Slow down, check the details, and trust your instincts if anything feels off. Your caution can save you from losing a brand-new phone to a convincing lie.

What scam attempts have you or someone you know run into lately that others should know about? Let us know by writing to us at Cyberguy.com.

