PragerU takes aim at YouTube, sends truck to blast 'censored' videos outside company's HQ

An LED-covered video truck is driving around Silicon Valley Thursday blasting out PragerU videos that the organization says have been restricted by YouTube.

Founded by radio host Dennis Prager, the conservative nonprofit produces short videos that promote concepts such as limited government and free markets.

The truck’s route included a stop outside YouTube’s HQ in San Bruno, California. The publicity stunt comes ahead of the opening arguments in PragerU’s California state lawsuit, which alleges that Google's YouTube subsidiary has “unfairly censored” PragerU videos because of their conservative content.

“The truck’s screens will play the PragerU videos that YouTube restricts to bring awareness to Friday’s opening arguments in its California state lawsuit against Google/YouTube,” the organization said, in a statement. “The truck will begin at UC Berkeley and will wind through the Bay area, making stops at Big Tech company headquarters on the way to its final destination, the Superior Court of California in Santa Clara.”

“Despite not a single video containing explicit, vulgar or obscene material, YouTube has restricted over 200 PragerU videos, labeling them as ‘dangerous’ or ‘derogatory.’ Among these are several videos from a series on the 10 Commandments presented by Dennis Prager, which cover concepts such as ‘Do Not Misuse God’s Name,’ ‘Do Not Steal’ and ‘Do Not Covet’,” it added.

Filed in the Superior Court of the State of California, the lawsuit alleges that the tech heavyweights are “continuing to unlawfully restrict and restrain speech and expression on the global social media and video sharing platform known as YouTube.”

YouTube has denied the allegations of censorship. PragerU has 2.35 million subscribers on YouTube and all of its videos are said to be available to the 98 percent of YouTube users who have not enabled Restricted Mode.

"Restricted Mode is an optional feature used by a small subset of users to filter out videos that may include sensitive or mature content," explained a YouTube spokesman, in a statement provided to Fox News earlier this year. "Giving viewers the choice to opt in to a more restricted experience is not censorship. In fact, this is exactly the type of tool that Congress has encouraged online services to provide for parents and others interested in a more family-friendly experience online"

PragerU is running “two-track litigation” against Google at both state and federal court levels.

The legal fight began in October 2017 when PragerU accused the companies of illegally restricting the nonprofit’s content.

Google declined to comment on this story.

