©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Air And Space

Pilots test first-of-its-kind cockpit alert system that detects possible collisions on runways

FAA reported over 1,500 'runway incursions' in 2024

By Asher Redd Fox News
Engineers test first-of-its-kind cockpit technology to detect possible collisions. Video

Engineers test first-of-its-kind cockpit technology to detect possible collisions.

FOX is in the cockpit of the Honeywell Test Flight 757, equipped with technology engineers think could prevent close calls. Honeywell Aerospace Technology's 'SURF-A' system can detect two planes on a collision course during takeoff and landing.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Engineers are in the final testing phase of a cockpit alert system they say could prevent close calls on the runway. 

Honeywell Aerospace's "Surface Alert System," or "SURF-A," can detect when a rogue aircraft gets in the way of another plane that has been cleared for takeoff or landing. The system gives pilots two aural alerts when an unauthorized aircraft enters the runway on a collision course with the authorized aircraft. The first alert sounds 30 seconds before a collision, and the second alert sounds 15 seconds before a collision.

"It sounds like such a small amount of time, but things happen so rapidly, and 15 to 30 seconds is actually a very, very large margin when you're moving at the speeds that we're moving in an aircraft like this," Honeywell Test Pilot Doug Rybczynski said. 

The aural call-out includes an automated voice that says, "traffic on runway." 

"It's a very good, I would say direct, call out," Rybczynski said. 

TRUMP PICK FOR UN AVIATION OFFICE HAS LONG HISTORY DONATING TO DEMS, NIKKI HALEY

SURF-A system warning

SURF-A gives pilots two aural warnings when they are on a collision course with another plane during takeoff and landing. The first alert sounds 30 seconds out from collision, and the second alert sounds 15 seconds out.  (Honeywell Aeroscpace)

The Honeywell crew flew from the Kansas City Downtown airport in Missouri to Topeka, Kansas. On Test Flight 757's approach to Topeka, a Honeywell crew member parked a smaller Gulfstream aircraft at the end of the runway, triggering the SURF-A alert system. After hearing both alerts, the pilot performed a "go-around" maneuver. 

The demonstration simulated a 2023 close call at the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Austin, Texas. In that scenario, a FedEx B767 was cleared to land in poor conditions. As the FedEx plane got closer, the pilots noticed a Southwest Airlines B737 lined up on the runway below them. The FedEx pilots were able to perform a last-second go-around maneuver to avoid a collision, but Honeywell says the SURF-A system, which wasn't around at the time, would have given the pilots an additional 28 seconds of notice. 

DUFFY'S DOT ACCUSES BIDEN, BUTTIGIEG OF INFLATING AIR TRAFFIC CONTROLLER PIPELINE: ‘JUICED THE NUMBERS’

SURF-A relies on Federal Aviation Administration-mandated technology called "Smart X," and it has been around since 2008. It lets pilots know if they are taking off on a taxiway, and if they are coming in for a landing too fast or too high. 

Honeywell started developing the SURF-A system in 2020 when the aviation industry noticed more close calls happening on runways. Using "ADS-B" Out technology, a GPS system that makes an airplane's position known to other pilots, engineers were able to determine the trajectory of planes that are on a collision course. 

Honeywell Aerospace Engineers on Test Flight 757

Engineers on board Honeywell Test Flight 757 have been developing SURF-A since 2020. (Fox News)

In 2024, the FAA reported 1,664 runway incursions, which is when an aircraft enters a runway without clearance. Seven of those involved two planes on a collision course.

The FAA has reported 657 runway incursions so far in 2025.

FAA Reported Runway Incursions

The Federal Aviation Administration reported 1,664 runway incursions in 2024. Seven of them involved planes on a collision course. (Fox News)

"Shockingly, I think for a lot of passengers, there's not an alert system available today to let you know that you're about ready to run into another aircraft on the runway," Thea Feyereisen, Honeywell Aerospace Distinguished Technical Fellow, said.

FAA CANCELS NEWARK AIRPORT GROUND STOP AFTER ‘EQUIPMENT’ ISSUE AFFECTED RADIO FREQUENCIES

The FAA said the best way to eliminate runway incursions is to improve airport infrastructure by adding edge lights, pavement markers, signage, and by making taxiways less complicated. Since 2021, the FAA has given nearly $12 billion to airports across the country to improve airport infrastructure. 

Test pilots in Honeywell Test Flight 757

Honeywell engineers say pilots are ultimately the last line of defense to prevent runway incursions.  (Fox News)

However, Feyereisen said pilots are ultimately the last line of defense.

"Pilots have a shared destiny on the aircraft," Feyereisen said. "The pilot can be doing everything correct, but on a path to disaster."

Honeywell Aerospace is pitching the prototype to major airlines, and hopes to have the system certified by September. Engineers said the system could be added to commercial flights in early 2026.

